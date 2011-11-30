(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms three and upgrades nine notes of the Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust (CFAST) series 2007-A, 2008-A and 2008-B transactions, and the related class B note trusts as part of its ongoing surveillance process as listed below. The rating actions reflect the recent stabilization of cumulative net loss (CNL) performance, and the building credit enhancement (CE) in all transactions. The ratings also reflect improving loss coverage levels due to higher recovery rates and decreasing loss pace in each transaction. Despite higher than expected initial CNL and delinquencies, current cash flows available to service the outstanding debt in the transactions currently continue to allow CE to build on a nominal basis. Fitch concluded that CE is currently adequate to support the new ratings under Fitch's revised assumptions, and therefore upgrades all subordinate classes of outstanding notes for the transactions. The securities are backed pools of new and used automobile and light-duty truck installment loans originated and serviced by DaimlerChrysler Services North America LLC (DCS). Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2007-A: --Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-A: --Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-B: --Class A-4a notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-4b notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2007-A Note Trust --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable. Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-A Note Trust --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable. Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-B Note Trust --Class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Hylton Heard Senior Director +1-212-908-0214 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst John Alberici Analyst +1-212-908-0370 Committee Chairperson Bradley Sohl Senior Director +1-312-368-3127 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))