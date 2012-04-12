April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bumper 5 (UK) Finance plc (Bumper 5) final ratings, as follows: EUR445.8m class A1 notes, due June 2022: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP212.1m class A2 notes, due June 2022: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP46.1m class B notes, due June 2022: assigned 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable GBP209.5m class C notes, due June 2022: Not rated The difference in the class B notes' expected rating ('AAsf(exp)') and final rating ('AA+sf') is due to the pricing of the notes, the interest rate and the currency swap, which all ended up being tighter than initially assumed by Fitch. In the agency's view, the additional excess spread available in the transaction enables the class B notes to withstand stresses commensurate with 'AA+sf' stresses. The notes are backed by a portfolio of automotive leases and related residual value (RV) claims originated in England and Wales by LeasePlan UK Limited (LPUK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (LPC; 'A-'/Stable/'F2'). The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of LPUK's origination and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations regarding asset performance and car sales proceeds upon lease maturity, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. The leases are extended to SME customers (68.9% of the closing portfolio), corporates (29%) and public sector bodies (2.1%). The portfolio is expected to replenish until January 2013 according to certain criteria on lessee, industry concentration, lease maturity and the amount of RV claims (up to 45% of the portfolio discounted balance). Fitch's asset analysis is based on an assumed worst-case portfolio resulting from revolving. The agency's credit analysis assumptions were derived from LPUK's historical default, recovery and car resale proceeds, as well as LPUK's internal and external obligor ratings. In particular, the agency analysed obligor default risk using its proprietary Portfolio Credit Model (PCM). The rated notes are first protected from losses by transaction excess spread, then by the default reserve, and finally by the subordination of more junior notes. Credit enhancement for the class A1 and A2 notes is 32% and 26.5% for the class B notes. LPUK acts as initial servicer and also coordinates the provision of maintenance services to the lessees. In Fitch's view, the transaction's counterparty risk to LPUK is adequately mitigated by (i) the obligation to appoint a back-servicer within 120 days of certain events, such as a downgrade of LPC below 'BBB-', (ii) the presence of a liquidity reserve covering around four months of senior expenses and class A and B notes interest, (iii) the funding of a commingling reserve for as long as LPC is rated below 'A'/'F1' and (iv) the presence of a maintenance reserve which, together with the collected service components of the lease payments, would enable the issuer to fund maintenance services to the lessees after LPUK's default. LPUK retained the title to the vehicles at closing. The issuer is secured by a floating charge over the vehicles that crystallises upon the occurrence of certain trigger events. Following LPUK's default, the issuer would rely on the insolvency administrator's cooperation in reselling the vehicles upon maturity of the leases. The insolvency administrator would be incentivised by a fee to be withheld from the car resale proceeds. A new issue report and the related representations and warranties appendix will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. This rating action is based on information provided by LPUK, LPC, Clifford Chance LLP and Allen & Overy LLP. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July, 2011, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', dated 14 July 2011, and 'Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', 6 June 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum