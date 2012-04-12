April 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded FGA Capital S.p.A.'s (FGAC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. Both IDRs have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), where they were placed on 13 October 2011. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, FGAC's senior unsecured debt ratings, including the ratings of its issues and its EUR2bn EMTN programme, have been downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and removed from RWN. FGAC's Support Rating has been affirmed at '2'. FGAC's ratings are based on potential support from Credit Agricole ('A+'/Stable), which through its consumer finance subsidiary CA Consumer Finance (CACF, 'A+'/Stable) holds a 50% stake in FGAC. The downgrade of FGAC's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that Credit Agricole's ability to support FGAC has declined, as reflected in the downgrade of the French bank's Long-term IDR in December 2011. The Negative Outlook on FGAC's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that over the medium term, FGAC could become less strategically important to Credit Agricole, which would put pressure on FGAC's ratings. However, Fitch notes that under the JV agreement in place, which expires in December 2014 but can be extended indefinitely, Credit Agricole undertakes to cover all of FGAC's current and future funding and liquidity needs. As FGAC's ratings are based on support from Credit Agricole, they are sensitive to changes in Credit Agricole's propensity and ability to provide support. Although FGAC's ratings do not factor in any support from its other 50% ultimate shareholder, Fiat S.p.A. (Fiat, 'BB'/Negative), its business volumes and therefore operations depends to a large degree on the carmaker's ability to generate sales volumes. FGAC operates as a JV between Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A. (FGA), 100% owned by Fiat and CACF. FGAC carries out FGA, Chrysler group, Jaguar and Land Rover retail auto, dealer financing and car rental activities in Europe and operates in 15 European countries. About 85% of FGAC's outstanding business volume relates to FGA automobiles. Despite a difficult operating environment, FGAC's operating performance has remained adequate, and the company generated a 17% operating ROAE in 2011. However, Fitch expects a material fall in new car sales volumes in Europe for 2012, which is expected to hit Italy particularly hard. Lower business volumes will put pressure on earnings, which the company will have to mitigate by further increasing loan pricing. Asset quality deteriorated somewhat during the economic downturn, but FGAC's gross impaired loans/total loans ratio of 2.75% at end-2011 remains manageable, and reserve coverage of impaired loans remains sound. The company tightened lending policies in previous years, and Fitch considers its credit risk management adequate. FGAC's liquidity is underpinned by CA's commitment, through CACF, to provide funding to the company. At end-2011, the CA group contributed about EUR7.1bn of total funding. FGAC continues to diversify funding sources and originated securitisation programmes in 2010 and 2011. In 2011 and 2012 to date it has issued EUR1bn of two-year senior unsecured debt. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria