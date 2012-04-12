April 12 - -- On March 16, 2012, Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus)
announced the closure of its tender offer to buy back series A outstanding
preferred securities and series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016.
-- We are raising to 'CC' from 'C' the issue ratings on the remaining
preferred securities and to 'CC' from 'D' the issue ratings on the remaining
subordinated debt.
-- Today's actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on
Piraeus or any other issue ratings.
April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
to 'CC' from 'D' its issue ratings on the series 21 subordinated medium-term
notes due 2016 issued by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus
Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C). At the same time, we raised to 'CC' from
'C' our issue ratings on the series A outstanding preferred securities issued by
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and guaranteed by Piraeus.
The rating actions follow Piraeus' announcement, on March 16, 2012, of the
completion of its tender offer launched on its outstanding hybrid capital and
dated subordinated debt securities. These rating actions do not affect the
counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or any other debt issue rating.
In our previous article published on March 6, 2012, we said that we considered
Piraeus' proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our
criteria, and we accordingly lowered our issue ratings to 'C' on its series A
outstanding preferred securities and to 'D' on its series 21 subordinated
medium-term notes due 2016 (see "Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt
Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A. Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer,"
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We said that we would review
the rating on any hybrid securities subject to the offer but that had not been
purchased upon completion of the offer.
On March 16, 2012, Piraeus announced it had completed its offer and accepted a
total amount of about EUR144 million tendered for purchase under the offer.
Following the settlement of the purchase, the remaining outstanding amount of
preferred securities is about EUR158 million and the remaining amount of dated
subordinated debt is about EUR330 million.
Based on our criteria, we have reviewed the issue ratings on the securities
that have not been purchased after the completion of the tender offer, and
have decided to raise them to 'CC', in line with the stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) assigned to Piraeus (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange
Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published on May 12, 2009, and
"Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 1, 2011).
According to our general criteria, we consider obligations rated 'CC' as
currently highly vulnerable to nonpayment.
In line with our criteria, our issue ratings on hybrid instruments and
nondeferrable subordinated debt are derived from Piraeus' SACP, which, at this
level, reflects the very high risks that we believe continue to weigh on the
bank's solvency. In our view, Piraeus is directly and significantly exposed to
Greek sovereign risk through its large Greek government bond portfolio. We
therefore believe that the bank will likely incur sizable losses on its
government bond holdings upon completion of the exchange offer launched by the
Greek government on Feb. 24, 2012. In our view, the potential impact these
losses might have on the bank's distributable funds, as defined by Greek
regulation, could eventually trigger a deferral of the coupon payment on the
bank's hybrid capital instruments.
According to our criteria, if Piraeus were to suspend the coupon payment on
its hybrid capital instruments, or if any of these notes were to be subject to
any tender offer that we considered to be a distressed exchange, we could
lower the issue rating on the hybrids to 'C'.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings,
Update, May 12, 2009
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific
Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011
-- Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A.
Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer, March 6, 2012
-- Ratings On Four Greek Banks Affirmed At 'CCC/C' After Sovereign
Downgrade; Outlooks Remain Negative, March 2, 2012
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded
To From
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.
Preferred Stock (Series A) CC C
Piraeus Group Finance PLC
Subordinated (Series 21) CC D
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.