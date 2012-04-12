April 12 - Fitch Ratings says that the introduction of mobile number
portability (MNP) in Russia is likely to mainly benefit smaller mobile players
and new entrants, but Rostelecom will also be helped. The introduction of MNP
can lead to more competition in the mobile industry, increase churn and reduce
margins.
High-average revenue per user (ARPU) customers value the identification merits
of their unique telephone number which allows them to maintain uninterrupted
communication with social and, often more importantly, business contacts. This
sub-segment is typically not overly price sensitive and is unlikely to react
with mass customer defections after an MNP introduction. However, in the
medium-to-long term an impact on this sub-segment is likely to be much more
pronounced.
A significant price disparity with peers is unlikely to remain unnoticed by such
subscribers, and operators will be forced to reduce their tariffs or introduce
additional loyalty programmes to counter the threat of simplified customer
migrations. Voice prices are likely to come under more pressure, with negative
implications for profitability.
Telephone number uniqueness is particularly sought after by corporate customers
in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to government (B2G) segments.
Fitch believes that as a newly emerged super-incumbent operator in Russia,
Rostelecom is well positioned to strengthen its corporate presence particularly
in the B2G segment. The introduction of MNP would help this if the company can
increase its national mobile coverage in line with its strategy. MNP may
challenge MTS's ('BB+'/Stable) leadership in the B2B segment where the company
was reported to be holding approximately 40% market share.
In the absence of wide-spread handset subsidisation in Russia, customers are not
tied by long-term contract obligation, and the churn is already high,
particularly in the low-ARPU segment. So, low-ARPU customers are unlikely to
take advantage of MNP opportunities and the overall impact of MNP introduction
on this segment is likely to be subdued.
MNP-driven churn and its overall impact are likely to be highly sensitive to
migration-related costs and to time delays, albeit less so. An exaggerated MNP
price may significantly reduce the economic benefits of migrating to a new
operator and dampen its price-disruptive impact.
The introduction of MNP may help voice price discounters such as Tele2 Russia
('BB+'/Stable) and smaller mobile operators such as Rostelecom grow their mass
market shares. Potential new entrants to the mobile market including MVNO and
currently data-only LTE players would also be facing brighter prospects if
certain technological and regulatory issues can be resolved. Potentially,
Vimpelcom may be the hardest hit. According to Fitch's estimates, its mobile
average price per minute was in the range of 20% higher vs. its key Russian
peers in Q411.
MNP introduction has been debated in Russia for many years and most operators
agree that it is technologically feasible and should not be overly expensive to
implement. However, in Fitch's view, a political will was lacking more than
anything else, and this element may change as Russian President Medvedev
recently asked the Ministry of Communications and the Prosecutor General's
Office to review this issue.
