(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A. (Furnas), including their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook. See the full list of ratings at the end of this release. Eletrobras' ratings reflect its strong linkage with the Federal Republic of Brazil (rated 'BBB', Outlook Stable by Fitch). Eletrobras is exposed to political interference risks given its status as an entity controlled by the Brazilian government. At times, the Brazilian government utilizes Eletrobras to help it achieve certain macroeconomic and social objectives through price controls and/or subsidies and as manager of sector funds, which underscores its linkage to the sovereign. Eletrobras' importance to the country given its market share in electricity generation, distribution and transmission further strengthens the linkage between the company's credit quality and that of the government. The company has a strong position as the largest electricity generation and transmission company in Brazil, representing approximately 35.3% of installed generation capacity and around 53% of transmission lines as of June 30, 2012. Its size and active presence in the most relevant energy projects under construction in Brazil makes it strategically important to the country's economy and development. Furnas' ratings are linked with its parent company (Eletrobras). Furnas is one of the largest companies within the Eletrobras System, representing approximately 23% of the group's installed generation capacity and 33% of its transmission coverage in kilometers. Eletrobras has a centralized cash management policy and is the primary funding provider for Furnas. Furthermore, Eletrobras sets the company's strategic targets, such as corporate governance standards and investment plans. Uncertainties Regarding the Impact on Concession Renewal Eletrobras is the company most exposed to concession renewal risk in 2015. Approximately 93% and one-third of its cash flow generated by its transmission and electricity generation businesses, respectively, is exposed to the Federal Government's decision about renewing electricity concessions. Brazil is expected to define the concession renewal rules for the entire sector within the next few weeks. Fitch believes that the concessions will be renewed, yet cash flow generation will likely be affected negatively; the main uncertainty is the extent of this impact. For Eletrobras, if severe reductions are imposed on energy prices and the permitted annual revenues (PAR) of transmission lines, without any mitigating action from its controlling shareholder, the company's credit quality could be pressured and it could also affect its capacity to invest in current projects and to participate actively in new auctions. Increasing Leverage; Adequate Debt Profile Eletrobras' leverage is considered high for the rating category. As per Fitch criteria, as of June 30, 2012, Eletrobras' consolidated leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt excluding Reserva Global de Reversao (RGR) to EBITDA and net adjusted debt excluding RGR to EBITDA, were 6.8x and 5.0x, respectively. These ratios compare unfavorably with 5.8x and 2.8x, respectively, in 2010, and mostly reflect the high capital expenditures and dividends payout in this period. Fitch excluded the withdrawals from the government fund (RGR) from total debt for the leverage calculations. Eletrobras is the manager of the RGR fund and the company does not face credit risk on these resources that are lent to market participants with a positive spread, and are registered also as an asset on the company's financial statements. As of June 30, 2012, total adjusted debt excluding RGR amounted to BRL43.8 billion. Approximately 22% of the company's debt relates to the Itaipu project and it carries a low risk profile, since it is paid out by feed-in tariffs. The remaining debt was composed of loans from BNDES (24%), international bonds (14%), funds raised from international multilateral entities and guaranteed by the federal government (6%), pension fund obligations (6%), rescheduled taxes (2%), and other obligations (26%), with lengthened maturity profiles. Approximately 37% of Eletrobras' consolidated debt is foreign-currency denominated; however, exchange risk is considered low, since it holds a natural hedge through USD-denominated revenues. FCF Pressured By High Capital Expenditures and Dividends Payout In Fitch's view, the adequate management of Eletrobras' ambitious capital expenditures program over the next years, while obtaining further operational efficiency in its existing assets continues to be challenging. Another priority is to promote the turnaround of the weak performance of the energy distribution subsidiaries. Going forward, Eletrobras' free cash flow (FCF) generation is expected to continue to be negative, mainly as a result of dividend payments and high capital expenditures to support the country's growing energy infrastructure needs. This situation could be further intensified depending on the magnitude of the expected reduction in the energy tariffs and in the PAR, within the renewal of its generation and transmission concessions due in 2015. For the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, on a consolidated basis, net revenues and EBITDA reached BRL27.6 billion and BRL6.4 billion, respectively, which compares positively with the BRL23.9 billion and BRL5.3 billion reported in 2010. These amounts exclude construction revenues and related costs. As per Fitch criteria, EBITDA calculation does not consider earnings from subsidiaries. Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of BRL7.5 billion was not sufficient to cover either capital expenditures of BRL11.8 billion, which were higher than previous years, or the high dividend payout (BRL4.8 billion). This resulted in a negative FCF of BRL9.1 billion for the LTM ended June 2012. Dividends were affected by the partial payment of retained dividends from previous years. The dividend balance should be repaid in a final annual installment scheduled for June 2013. EBITDA margin of 20% (or 23% excluding construction revenues) for the LTM ended June 2012, continues to be pressured by negative results coming from the distribution segment and lower average prices in the sale of energy from the generation segment compared with other players. Strong Liquidity The company's liquidity, although it has reduced in recent years, continues to be robust, both on a consolidated and holding company levels. As of June 30, 2012, Eletrobras' cash and marketable securities amounted to BRL11.7 billion, which compares favorably to BRL7 billion of consolidated short-term debt. Approximately BRL6.1 billion of its cash position was allocated to the holding company, which was enough to cover its short-term debt by 7.9x. Although Fitch believes Eletrobras' liquidity could be compromised, the holding company is not expected to face refinancing challenges. As mentioned, Eletrobras' liquidity could be reduced in the coming years due to large capital expenditures, high dividends, and potential pressure on its cash flow generation. The company's liquidity will continue to be supported by its implicit support from the government, proven access to capital markets and expected reduction in dividend payout after 2013. Key Rating Drivers Eletrobras' and Furnas' ratings are linked to those of the Federal Republic of Brazil. Therefore, any rating action related to Brazil would impact these ratings. Moreover, given Eletrobras' weak credit metrics for the assigned rating category on a standalone basis, any evidence of lack of financial support from the Federal Government could result in a negative rating action. Fitch will follow closely the impact of the concession renewals on Eletrobras, and the support from the controlling shareholder in case of a stress scenario. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: Eletrobras - Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; - Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; - National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'; - USD1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BBB'; - USD1.75 billion senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB'. Furnas - Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; - Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'; - National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)