April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 15 tranches of IM Cajamar (IM) 3 and 4
and TDA Cajamar 2 (TDA), a series of prime Spanish RMBS transactions originated
by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito ('BBB+'/'F2'/Rating Watch
Negative). The affirmations follow the continued strong collateral performance.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The assets in all three deals are comprised of loans with low original
loan-to-value ratios with properties located mainly in the Andalucia and Murcia
regions. Performance has been relatively stable over the past year with arrears
remaining below the Fitch-rated Spanish average. IM3, IM4 and TDA 2 report that
loans in arrears by over three months stand at 0.81%, 0.93%, and 0.51% of
current collateral balance, respectively.
TDA 2 has amortised the most of the three transactions and continues to be the
stronger performer from both arrears and default perspectives with the level of
net cumulative defaults at only 0.7% of the initial collateral balance. As a
result of the positive collateral performance, this transaction switched to
pro-rata amortisation in June 2010.
Although the portfolio's amortisation has led to an increase in credit
enhancement, the switch from sequential to pro-rata paydown and the current low
annualised prepayment rate (4.26% as of January 2012) has limited the credit
enhancement build-up and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future. The
notes' affirmation is a result of the stable performance and the sufficient
credit enhancement available.
IM3 and 4 have recently seen a slight build-up in early stage arrears with the
portion of loans in arrears by one month or more creeping up towards 6.0% of
collateral balance level. Despite this, the transactions' performances have been
robust, and they have not drawn on the reserve funds since June 2011 and March
2010 respectively. Since these periods, the levels of defaulted loans (defined
as loans in arrears by more than 12 months) have been provisioned for using the
available gross excess spread generated by the structures.
The underlying assets continue to display a solid performance with the
amortisation of the portfolios leading to an increase in credit enhancement
levels for the collateralised notes. The affirmation of these notes and the
change in Outlook on the IM 3 class D note from Negative to Stable are a direct
result of the performance and the levels of credit enhancement available.
The two IM deals issued class E uncollateralised notes to finance their
respective reserve funds at close. The mechanics of the amortisation of these
notes differ and as a result so does their level of credit risk and respective
rating.
The IM3 class E note allows residual excess spread that is left after the
replenishment of the reserve fund to be used to pay down principal whilst in
contrast the IM4 class E notes can only be redeemed from the amortisation
amounts of its reserve fund. These different features explain the difference in
ratings and recovery estimates for these notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
IM Cajamar 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos:
Class A (ISIN ES0347783005) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0347783013) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN ES0347783021) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D (ISIN ES0347783039) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Class E (ISIN ES0347783047) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 100%
IM Cajamar 4, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos:
Class A (ISIN ES0349044000) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0349044018) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (ISIN ES0349044026) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative
Class D (ISIN ES0349044034) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative
Class E (ISIN ES0349044042) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 50%
TDA Cajamar 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos :
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377965019) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377965027) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0377965035) affirmed at 'AAsf' Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN ES0377965043) affirmed at 'Asf' Outlook Stable
Class D (ISIN ES0377965050) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
