(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 12 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings
Services today said that its ratings on Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.'s 7.25%
senior notes due 2020 remain unchanged following the company's proposed $800
million tack-on to the offering. The issue-level rating on the notes offering
remains at 'B' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation that
lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The proposed notes would be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of
Intelsat Jackson.
Concurrent with this proposed issuance, Intelsat plans a tender offer for up
to $470 million of the Intelsat Jackson 11.25% senior notes due 2016 (which
are not guaranteed by its subsidiaries) and up to $310 million of the Intelsat
Jackson 9.5% senior notes due 2016 (which are guaranteed by certain
subsidiaries of Intelsat Jackson). The company expects to use the proceeds
from the new debt offering to finance these tenders. We have previously said
that the company has the capacity to refinance the entire Intelsat Jackson
11.25% senior notes with guaranteed Jackson debt and still retain the 'B'
issue-level ratings and '3' recovery ratings on the guaranteed Jackson
unsecured debt.
The proposed transactions, if completed, would not affect our financial risk
assessment on Washington, D.C.-based parent Intelsat Global S.A., which
remains "highly leveraged." The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook
also remain unchanged.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
$1.8B 7.25% sr nts due 2020 B
Recovery rating 3
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)