NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--As more companies emerge from
bankruptcy after defaulting during 2008 and 2009, Standard & Poor's has put
together a clearer picture of the defaults and recoveries from the recent
credit downturn, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Recovery Study (U.S.): Piecing Together The
Performance Of Defaulted Instruments After The Recent Credit Cycle."
"We believe that ultimate recovery rates have rebounded after hitting a trough
during the fourth quarter of 2008 and the first quarter of 2009," said Diane
Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "However, we
still expect that recovery rates will continue to vary widely, as they have
historically, and we don't expect that they will, on average, return to the
highs experienced during the heyday of 2006-2007 anytime soon."
From 2008-2010, recovery rates averaged 49.5% across all financial
instruments--slightly lower than the average for 1987-2007. We note that
ultimate recovery rates (the values of securities when they emerge from
default) vary widely around the average and are affected by instrument-,
company-, and macroeconomic-level factors. Instrument-level factors include
the type of instrument, its seniority within the capital structure, and its
collateral type. Company-level factors include the overall capital structure,
the debt cushion, and the equity levels. Macroeconomic-level factors include
whether the economy is in a boom or a recession, the market liquidity
available to fund companies as they emerge from bankruptcy, and the overall
default rate. "Within the most recent credit cycle, another
variable--distressed exchanges--added a new dimension to our recovery data set
because a significant number of companies were able to renegotiate their
credit terms through distressed exchanges instead of through more traditional
bankruptcies," said Ms. Vazza. From 2008-2010, distressed exchanges on bonds
had an average recovery rate of 42%, compared with 30% for post-bankruptcy
exit values.
We compare the variance in recovery rates for defaulted instruments by first
looking at the position of the instrument within the capital structure. "From
1987 to 2011 (our sample period), default instrument recoveries improved as
the instrument's seniority increases within the capital structure," said Ms.
Vazza. "The revolving credit facilities, which are typically the most senior
instruments, had the highest recovery amount, with 88%, on average, of the
defaulted principal amount." Debt cushion, which is the amount of debt below a
defaulted instrument, is another variable that affects defaulted instruments'
recoveries. The presence of and the quality of the collateral backing a
defaulted instrument is also a key variable for analyzing the variance in
recovery rates.
