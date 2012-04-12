April 12 - Overview -- The ratings reflect the bank's adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding structure, and adequate liquidity profile. -- We are assigning our global scale 'BB+/B' issuer credit ratings to Panama-based universal bank GBC. -- Despite GBC's aggressive growth strategy, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank won't penetrate riskier segments. The bank's business and risk positions will remain adequate. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its global scale 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias (GBC). The outlook on the ratings is stable. Rationale The ratings on GBC reflect its "adequate" (as our criteria define it) business position in the highly competitive Panamanian banking system, our expectation of a "moderate" risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio with "moderate" earnings capacity, and an "adequate" risk position that's based on average credit losses and good asset quality metrics. GBC's funding base is well-diversified, composed mainly of stable deposits. However, the bank has a loan-to-deposit ratio that its higher than its peers'. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb+' which is the same of its issuer credit rating, reflecting no external support. Anchor: Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score for Panama is '6', reflecting high debt levels somewhat offset by strong economic conditions and a good payment culture, which mitigate credit risk, as demonstrated by the low amount of nonperforming loans even during downturns. In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag behind international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements does not account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market-funding structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "supportive uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support. In our opinion, GBC has an "adequate" business position. As of December 2011, the bank has exposure to commercial loans (68%), retail loans (18%) and mortgages (14%). As a result, the bank has a well-diversified base of products and clients, which is due to its significant presence in the retail segment. Even though we believe the bank will maintain an aggressive growth, we do not expect a dramatic change in its loan composition in the next 12-18 months. We consider the bank's business to remain stable due to its leadership in some lines of business in the commercial and retail segment, such as agriculture, factoring, and auto loans. The other supporting features are: aggressive growth that will occur in business lines, where GBC has a long track record and good expertise, and the positive trend in its net interest margin. Its high lending orientation with a low participation of trading revenues, and its adequate diversification will maintain stable revenues.. Currently, the bank's geographic diversification is limited; however, its concentration in Panama is a positive factor because it's one of the countries with better economic prospects in Latin America. The bank's capital and earnings are "moderate." GBC's RAC ratio was 6.6% as of December 2011. We expect this ratio to remain between 6.0% and 6.5% in the next 12-18 months, reflecting our expectation that the bank's additional capital requirements would rise at a faster pace as its capital increases through retained earnings, pointing to the aggressive future growth which would pressure capitalization. This expectation incorporates a January 2012 capital injection of $12.5 million. In our view, GBC's capital quality will strengthen, considering the shareholders new capitalization strategy will result in higher common equity and phase out preferred shares. GBC's risk position is "adequate." Even though we consider GBC's risk appetite to be relatively more aggressive with respect to its peers in terms of growth, management has adopted more stringent underwriting standards during the past three years, which resulted in better asset quality metrics. We believe that GBC's main challenge is to maintain its growth pace along more conservative lending standards. We don't see that the bank's growth is aiming toward riskier exposures. In our opinion, GBC's retail market penetration strategy is satisfactory: payroll products make up 50% of the bank's retail segment. Despite the aggressive growth, the loan portfolio mix has remained stable during the past few years, which allowed them to limit losses during the 2008 global financial crisis. The impact of its risk concentrations is moderate. The bank has lower geographic and customer diversification compared with its peers with a similar economic risk score and product mix. This could add volatility to the bank's asset quality metrics in the future. GBC's "adequate" risk position incorporates its past and expected low credit losses. The bank's net charge-offs of the past five fiscal years have averaged 0.4% of total loans and we expect them to remain at that level in the next 12-18 months. In addition, nonperforming assets (NPAs; past due loans plus repossessed assets) have averaged 1.4% in the past five fiscal years, and we expect them to be about 1.0% for the next 12-18 months. In our opinion, GBC has an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. Its deposit base is not sufficient to cover its gross total loans (gross loans to deposits stood at 108% as of December 2011) due to the aggressive growth strategy in loans. However, the bank has a well diversified funding structure and a pulverized deposit base. We see as a positive factor the bank's strategy to diversify its funding sources into long-term products. As of December 2011, GBC's funding base is composed of deposits (72%), loans with international and multilateral banks (14%), interbank facilities (4%), subordinated bonds (3%), commercial paper (2%), and corporate bonds (1%). In addition, GBC has a well diversified base of deposits, 68% of which are retail deposits, which are concentrated in time deposits. We consider GBC's liquidity is "adequate." As of December 2011, the bank's liquid assets to total deposits were 23%, according to our estimate that cash on hand plus liquid securities (among which we view government securities as highly liquid). In addition, its liquid assets represented 34% and 74% of its retail and wholesale deposits, respectively. The bank's liquid assets represented 35% of its wholesale funding, including wholesale deposits. GBC's 'bb+' SACP reflects no external support, either from its parent company, G.B. Group Corp. (NR) or the government. This is because we consider GBC's systemic importance is moderate, but we see Panama as an unsupportive sovereign. Outlook Our stable outlook on GBC reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its "adequate" business position, credit quality and "moderate" capital and earnings. Our base-case forecast contemplates credit losses of about 0.4%, average loan portfolio growth of about 20% for the next two years, and core earnings to average adjusted assets of about 1.3%. An upgrade could follow the increase in the RAC to above 7.0% and adequate earnings capacity. On the other hand, we could downgrade GBC if the RAC decreases below 5.0% due to a more-than-expected loan growth or deterioration in the bank's risk position, reflected in greater-than-expected credit losses. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias Issuer credit rating BB+/Stable/B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.