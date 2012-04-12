April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) and all instrument ratings as shown in the full list of ratings at the end of this release. Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. Approximately $1 billion of debt is affected by this action. The rating affirmation reflects the stability of cash flows from NWE's regulated electric and gas businesses. The Positive outlook reflects the improved financial performance of NWE which Fitch expects to be sustained over the next couple of years. Fitch expects continued modest growth as NWE's service territory in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska has remained relatively vibrant and NWE has experienced positive trends in customer and unit sales growth. Challenges include maintaining a balanced capital structure, since capital expenditures are expected to remain elevated over the next few years with planned new generation projects, environmental upgrades, and potential new transmission projects. Key Rating Drivers: --Low-risk credit profile with all cash flows generated from regulated assets; --Strong cash flows with net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards effectively sheltering income through 2016; --Earnings growth as investments in regulated generation and transmission projects are completed and enter rate base; --Moderately higher leverage with an expected large capex budget and resultant regulatory lag until projects enter rate base. Cash flows bolster credit profile: Cash flows are strong and bolstered by NOLs that effectively shelter net income from taxes for the next five years. NOLs total approximately $457 million at year-end 2011; recent bonus depreciation tax rules have effectively extended the life of the NOLs. Consequently, NorthWestern is one of the few companies in Fitch's utility universe that is cash flow positive, and cash flows can support at least a portion of NorthWestern's growth capex projects. Strong Performance in 2011: Operating results in 2011 were modestly below Fitch's expectations, but still strong. Key coverage measures, including EBITDA to Interest and funds from operations (FFO)-to-Interest improved to 4.6 times (x) and 5.0x, respectively, in 2011, from 3.9x and 4.4x in 2010. Fitch expects NWE to maintain a capital structure composed of approximately 55% debt and 45% equity. NWE is a divisionally structured utility and does not have a holding company. Consequently, it tends to have higher leverage ratios than other regulated utilities that are part of a holding company. Fitch expects 2012 results to approximate 2011. A warm 2012 winter as well as comparisons against an unseasonally warm 2011 summer are headwinds, however. Still, Fitch expects EBITDA to Interest and FFO to Interest to remain fairly steady at 4.6x and 5.0x, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. Capex to Remain Elevated: Over the last few years NWE has made large investments in generation, acquiring 222 megawatts (MW) of Colstrip Unit IV, and building the Dave Gates Generating Station, a 150MW natural gas fired facility that came on line in 2011. Current projects expected to come on-line in 2013 include the $86 million 40MW Spion Kop Wind Farm and $61 million 60MW South Dakota peaker. NWE also faces future costs for environmental upgrades at the Big Stone and Neal coal fired generation plants. Fitch expects capex to range between $225 million to $300 million annually over the next few years. NWE is also considering a number of potential transmission investments, the largest of which is Mountain States Transmission Intertie Project (MSTI). The MSTI project which would be FERC regulated, and connect into Idaho and provide access to California and the West coast, will cost over $1 billion to develop and would require partners and significant levels of external financing, both debt and equity. Should this project proceed, Fitch assumes the financing structure would be neutral to NorthWestern's credit profile. New Commercial Paper Program: NWE established a $250 million commercial paper (CP) program that is fully backed by its revolving credit facility ($300 million ). The CP program has reduced short-term borrowing costs and improved interest coverage metrics. Dave Gates Generating Station (DGGS): DGGS was shut down for a few months in early 2012 due to the discovery of a problem within the gas turbines on each of the three generation units. The units are under warranty and were returned to the manufacturer for repair. Fitch does not expect any incremental expenses related to the shutdown to be material to the credit analysis. NWE expects the plant will be fully operational by the end of April with the replacement turbines. NorthWestern Corp. is a divisionally structured utility serving 398,000 electric customers and 265,000 natural gas customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings With a Positive Outlook: NorthWestern Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --First Mortgage Bonds at 'A-'; --Senior Unsecuredat 'BBB+'; --Pollution Control Bonds at 'A-'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: --CP at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 12, 2011; --Notching and Recovery Ratings for the Utilities Sector, Aug. 12, 2011; --Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage