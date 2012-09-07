Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has placed NOMOS-Bank's (Nomos) ratings,
including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has assigned Otkrytie Bank (OB) a
Long-term IDR of 'B' and simultaneously put the rating on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING
The RWN on Nomos's ratings follows the announcement at the end of last week that
Otkritie Financial Corporation (OFC) has reached an agreement with Nomos's core
shareholders to acquire their combined 58.5% stake in the bank. The parties
expect this transaction to be completed within the next few weeks. According to
OFC's statement, by end-2012 it also plans to buy out the remaining 21.6% in
Nomos, which is widely held, and therefore consolidate 100% of the bank. Fitch
understands that OFC's ultimate strategy with respect to Nomos is to merge it
with OB, a subsidiary of OFC, in two to three years.
The RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability
Rating (VR) will be downgraded following the consolidation by OFC of a majority
stake in the bank. This in turn reflects:
- The agency's view that following the consolidation there will be a gradual
convergence of the risk profiles of Nomos and OB, even ahead of their full legal
merger, and, in particular, that Nomos may be used to support OB, should this be
required.
- Fitch's understanding that leverage at OFC, both at the holding company level
and on a consolidated group basis, will remain high (in part due to the use of
debt funding to complete the Nomos acquisition), resulting in additional
potential contingent risks for Nomos.
- The possible negative implications for Nomos's corporate governance and in
particular risk appetite of its delisting and sole ownership by OFC, given the
latter's growth ambitions and also its need to generate income to service the
group's debt.
Upon resolution of the RWN, any downgrade of Nomos's Long-term IDR will likely
be limited to one notch.
Earlier in August 2012, OFC acquired a 19.9% stake in Nomos from PPF, having
raised RUB9bn of new equity and utilised some cash reserves. Fitch estimates the
cost of the acquisition of the 80.1% stake will be around RUB64bn. To fund this,
OFC plans to use a combination of new equity and debt, in roughly equal
proportions. As a part of the deal, two of Nomos's current shareholders, ICT
Group and Alexander Mamut, will acquire a portion of the equity issue. However,
OFC has not disclosed to Fitch who the other participants in this issue will be.
Fitch understands that the debt will mostly be provided by JSC Bank VTB (VTB,
'BBB'/Stable), although the terms have not been disclosed at this stage.
RATING DRIVERS: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR
Nomos's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating continue to reflect the bank's sound
performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable capital
and liquidity positions. However, the ratings also consider the substantial
volumes of related party and relationship lending (although Fitch has been
informed that the ICT group will likely repay some of its loans to Nomos
following the sale of the bank), and significant funding dependence on rather
lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale market funding. For a more detailed
review of Nomos's credit profile, see 'Fitch Affirms NOMOS-Bank at 'BB'; Revises
Outlook to Negative' dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Nomos once OFC completes the acquisition of
a majority stake. Given Nomos's standalone credit strengths and the relative
size of Nomos and OFC (the latter's consolidated assets were equal to 26% of
those of Nomos at end-2011), Fitch anticipates that any downgrade of Nomos's
Long-term IDR will probably be limited to one notch, to 'BB-'. However, before
resolving the RWN, Fitch will seek to obtain fuller information on the financing
of the acquisition, the impact on group leverage, and the organic growth and
acquisition plans of both Nomos and the broader OFC.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NOMOS'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect Nomos's sizeable
nationwide franchise and systemic importance, meaning there is a limited
probability of government support, in Fitch's view. A change in these ratings is
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: OB's LONG-TERM IDR AND VR
OB's 'B' rating mainly reflects the bank's narrow franchise and relatively short
track record of operations (OB was formed by the merger of three banks, which
failed in the last crisis and were subsequently acquired by OFC with the help of
the Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA)), as well as potential contagion risk from
the leverage and operations of the parent entity. The rating also considers the
bank's overall reasonable credit metrics.
The bank's profitability is modest with ROE, adjusted for a RUB2bn one-off gain
from cancellation of a liability owed to the previous shareholder of one of the
acquired banks, of only 2.1% in 2011 (9.8% annualised in H112).
The above gain effectively offset a similar sized fully provisioned
non-performing loan (NPL) to the company of the same shareholder. Excluding
this, the corporate NPL ratio was a moderate 3.7% at end-2011.
The performance of the retail loan book (32% of gross loans) is poor, with
originated NPLs for various types of unsecured lending (half of retail loans)
during 2011 equal to a very high 13%-28% of average performing loans, and the
annualised cost of risk running at 13%. In this regard, the shareholder's
statement about targeted aggressive expansion of unsecured consumer financing is
of concern to Fitch, also considering that Nomos, with its rather cautious
approach to retail lending, does not have the necessary expertise.
Exposure (in the form of loans and promissory notes) to companies which Fitch
considers related parties was not too high at about 37% of Fitch core capital
(FCC) at end-Q112, and reportedly decreased significantly to 15% of FCC at
end-H112, as some of the larger loans were refinanced by other banks.
Additionally there was an indirect exposure (8% of FCC) to related parties
through collateral (bonds of OFC) in some of the reverse repo transactions.
Market risk on OB's own balance sheet is moderate, but considerable within the
broader group, resulting from proprietary trading activities. Liquidity is good,
underpinned by OB's strong capacity to collect retail deposits due to its wide
network (225 branches).
Fitch has concerns about OFC's significant double leverage (defined as
investments in subsidiaries divided by equity of the holding company), which may
be a source of contingent risk to both OB and Nomos. This was 1.7x at end-2011
and the agency estimates this may increase to about 2x by end-2012 as a result
of the Nomos acquisition (or potentially higher if OFC is unable to raise all
the planned equity financing).
The RWP reflects Fitch's view that OB will benefit from the acquisition of Nomos
by OFC, which will considerably strengthen the group's banking business. The
agency expects the two banks to gradually become more integrated and
operationally aligned in anticipation of a full merger, and Fitch believes OB
would also receive liquidity support from Nomos, in case of need, following the
acquisition. OB should also benefit from access to Nomos's management expertise
and customer franchise.
OB is 61.5% owned by OFC. IFC has a 14.2% stake and a further 24.2% is held by
DIA, which intends to sell it to OFC in 2013, Fitch is informed. At end-2011,
OFC's main official beneficial owners were Vadim Belyaev (40.1%) and Boris Mintz
(30%). VTB had a 19.9% stake. The group's targeted (in three years) ownership
structure has been announced as follows: Vadim Belyaev (25%); Boris Mintz, VTB,
ICT and Alexander Mamut (each up to 10%); other undisclosed parties (35% or
more).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: OB'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VR
Fitch will resolve the RWP following the completion of the expected acquisition
of a majority stake in Nomos. Any upgrade of OB's Long-term IDR is likely to be
limited to one notch, to 'B+'.
More generally and longer-term, a significant deterioration of asset quality
absent of a remedial capital contribution may lead to a downgrade. Any marked
increase in related party exposure could also result in negative rating action.
A reduction in leverage at the OFC level and sustainable improvement in the
bank's metrics, especially retail loans performance, would be positive for OB's
credit profile. A legal merger of OB with Nomos, or very high level of
operational integration between the two banks, could result in a further upgrade
of OB to the level of Nomos.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nomos
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'bb'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(rus)'; placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Senior unsecured local debt: 'AA-(rus)'; placed on RWN
Subordinated debt: 'BB-'; placed on RWN
OB
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B'; placed on RWP
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B'
Long-Term Local-currency Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'B'; placed on RWP
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b'; placed on RWP
Support Rating: assigned at '5';
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 12
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
