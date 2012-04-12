April 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SAECURE 11 B.V.April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SAECURE 11 B.V.'s mortgage-backed notes expected ratings, as follows: Class A1a floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable. (Amount TBD); Class A1b floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable. (Amount TBD); Class B fixed-rate notes: 'AAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable. (Amount TBD); Class C fixed-rate notes: 'AAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable. (Amount TBD); Class D fixed-rate notes: 'Asf(exp)'; Outlook Stable. (Amount TBD); Class E fixed-rate notes: NRsf(exp) (Amount TBD); Subordinated Class F fixed-rate notes: NRsf(exp) (Amount TBD) The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by the seller and the servicer and the transaction's sound legal structure. SAECURE 11 B.V. is a securitisation of Dutch residential mortgages originated by AEGON Levensverzekeringen N.V. (AEGON). This is a static portfolio, which consists of prime residential mortgage loans with average seasoning of 39 months. The weighted-average original loan-to-market-value ratio (WA OLTMV) of the portfolio is 83.7%, while the weighted-average affordability or debt-to-income ratio (WA DTI) is 27.7%. This transaction features a long note maturity, as some of the mortgage loans mature in up to 80 years. The credit enhancement (CE) to the class A notes is provided by subordinated junior notes and by a reserve account which at closing equals 1% of the initial class A to E note balance. The transaction benefits from interest rate and currency exchange swaps and a liquidity facility equal to the greater of 1.5% of the class A notes outstanding, and 1.0% of the class A notes at closing. Fitch accounted for a loss of mortgage payments due to commingling as the seller is not rated by the agency. The portfolio includes about 14% of life mortgage loans, where the insurance policy is with AEGON group insurance companies. Due to the concentration of the insurance policies with one group and specifics of the underwriting, the insurance policy set-off risk is more significant in this transaction. Hence, Fitch assumed a loss due to the insurance policy set-off in the cash flow analysis. Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan information on the securitised portfolio as of 01 February 2012. Data was provided for all the key fields in the data tape. Fitch reviewed 30 mortgage loan files to check accuracy of data provided and completeness of loan files. All files were found to be complete and the data in the mortgage files did match with the information in the pool tape. The agency was also provided with loan level repossession data which showed that the performance was in line with Fitch's standard Dutch RMBS assumptions; therefore, Fitch did not adjust its quick sale, market value decline or foreclosure timing assumptions. To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', this action was additionally informed by information provided by the originator. 