April 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed two classes issued by Crest 2001-1 Ltd./Corp (Crest 2001-1). The affirmations are a result of delevering of the capital structure. The downgrade is a result of increased interest shortfalls on the underlying portfolio. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in May 2011, approximately 15.9% of the collateral has been downgraded and 23.4% has been upgraded. Currently, 41.4% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 41% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below, compared to 59.6% and 37.9%, respectively, at the last rating action. Over this period, the percentage of collateral experiencing interest shortfalls has increased to 41% from 29%. Additionally, the class B notes have received $26.1 million in paydowns, and the transaction has realized losses of approximately $2.4 million since the last rating action. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. While the breakeven rates in Fitch's global cash flow model exceed the current ratings of the class B notes, an upgrade was not warranted given the overall concentration of the underlying portfolio as discussed below. For the class C notes, Fitch analyzed the class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class C notes have been downgraded to 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. The Stable Outlook on the class B notes is primarily driven by cushion in the modeling results. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Crest 2001-1 is a static collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on March 7, 2001. The current portfolio consists of 12 assets from nine obligors of which 81.6% are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and 18.4% real estate investment trust (REIT) debt. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Outlooks as indicated: --$12,225,002 class B-1 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$14,262,502 class B-2 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has downgraded the following class as indicated: --$30,000,000 class C notes to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs