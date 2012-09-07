(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Aug. 7, 2012, we placed our 'BB+' long-term rating on Spanish bank
Banco Popular Espanol Espanol (on CreditWatch negative.
-- Under our covered bonds criteria, we might reclassify our view of
Banco Popular Espanol's Popular's mortgage covered bonds' asset-liability
mismatch (ALMM) as "high" in six months unless the bank is able to manage its
assets and liabilities maturities.
-- Our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from six
notches of uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer due to its
"moderate" ALMM.
-- We have therefore placed our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds
on CreditWatch negative.
-- Any negative rating action on Banco Popular Espanol or a
reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to "high" would directly affect
the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being
equal.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Banco Popular
Espanol S.A.'s (BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas
hipotecarias") and program.
Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Aug. 7, 2012 CreditWatch
negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco
Popular (see "Banco Popular 'BB+' Rating Placed On Watch Negative On
Implications Of Potential Government Support To Enhance Capital"). It also
reflects the possibility that under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we
might reclassify our view of Banco Popular Espanol'sPopular's mortgage covered
bonds' asset liability mismatch (ALMM) to "high" in six months, based on the
maturity profile of the current assets and liabilities in the program.
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds we evaluated the maximum potential
rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR)
increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of
uplift results from our assessment and classification of the ALMM risk and the
program categorization.
When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access
external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered
bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond criteria, to
achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available
credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have placed Banco Popular's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and
determined a "moderate" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations
enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift
of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco Popular.
Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow
stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banco Popular's
mortgage covered bonds can sustain a six-notch uplift above our 'BB+'
long-term ICR on Banco Popular.
Banco Popular's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch
ratings uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank--the maximum allowed under
our criteria. We have placed our ratings on Banco Popular's mortgage covered
bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being equal, any negative rating
action on the issuer or a reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to
"high" would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on these
covered bonds.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
A+/Watch Neg A+/Negative
Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)