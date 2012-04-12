April 12 OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating on class D from Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' due to principal losses. -- We affirmed two 'CC (sf)' ratings from the same transaction due to our continued expectation that the interest payments on these classes will be deferred for an extended period of time. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' on class D from Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust (Centerline 2007-1), a U.S. commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on classes B and C from the same transaction (see list). The downgrade reflects principal losses of $2.9 million sustained by class D that have reduced the principal balance of class D to $37.7 million from $40.6 million at issuance. We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on classes B and C to reflect our continued expectation that the interest payments on these classes will be deferred for an extended period of time due to a termination payment owed to the hedge counterparty. For further details, see "Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust Ratings Lowered On 14 Classes," published Oct. 1, 2010. The principal losses are due to principal losses on the underlying commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) collateral, per the March 21, 2012, the trustee report, as well as the application of principal proceeds to the hedge counterparty. According to the March 20, 2012, remittance report, Centerline 2007-1 was collateralized by 64 CMBS and three resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) certificates ($430.8 million, 100%) from 14 distinct transactions issued between 2000 and 2007. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology and Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust Ratings Lowered On 14 Classes, published Oct. 1, 2010. -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow and Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009. -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING LOWERED Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust Rating Class To From D D (sf) CC (sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust Class Rating B CC (sf) C CC (sf)