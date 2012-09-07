Sept 7 - Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Doctors Co. an Interinsurance Exchange (The Exchange) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, SCPIE Indemnity Co., Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Co., American Healthcare Indemnity Co., and American Physicians Assurance Corp. Rationale The ratings reflect The Exchange's good geographic diversification and strong operating performance as demonstrated by a superior five-year average return on revenue and combined ratio of 37% and 78%, respectively. These positive factors are partially offset by a single product offering--medical professional liability insurance--which exposes The Exchange to economic, competitive, and regulatory risks. The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer organized under the laws of California. In October 2011, The Exchange acquired FPIC Insurance Group Inc., the parent company of First Professionals Insurance Co. Inc.; Advocate, MD; Intermed Insurance Co.; and Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Co. FPIC provides medical professional liability insurance in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Arkansas. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Doctors Co. an Interinsurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings) SCPIE Indemnity Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) American Healthcare Indemnity Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings) American Physicians Assurance Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBBpi/--/-- This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.