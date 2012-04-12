April 12 - OVERVIEW -- We withdrew our ratings on 14 classes from Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd., a CRE CDO transaction, following the reduction of the principal balances to zero as a result of collateral liquidation. -- We previously lowered the ratings to 'D (sf)' based on our determination that the classes are unlikely to be repaid in full. April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on 14 classes from Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd., a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction (see list). The withdrawals of the ratings reflect the reduction of the principal balances to zero as a result of collateral liquidation. The transaction had previously experienced an event of default (EOD) and, subsequently, the controlling class had voted to accelerate the maturity of the notes and liquidate the collateral. According to the March 16, 2012, trustee notice, the super senior counterparty, as the controlling class, has directed the trustee to accelerate the notes and liquidate the collateral. On March 20, 2012, the trustee provided notice that the proceeds from the liquidation, together with any other funds available for payment, will be insufficient to pay the super senior counterparty in full. In addition, there will be no available proceeds to make any payments on any class of notes. Prior to the liquidation, the collateral for Centerline 2007-SRR5 consists of credit default swaps (CDS) referencing 36 CMBS classes ($667.6 million, 100%) from 36 distinct transactions issued between 2005 and 2007. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- S&P Updates Criteria For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 3, 2009. RATINGS WITHDRAWN Centerline 2007-SRR5 Ltd. Rating Class To From A1 NR D (sf) A2 NR D (sf) B NR D (sf) C NR D (sf) D NR D (sf) E NR D (sf) F NR D (sf) G NR D (sf) H NR D (sf) J NR D (sf) K NR D (sf) L NR D (sf) M NR D (sf) N NR D (sf) NR-Not rated.