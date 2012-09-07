Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing company Pinafore Holdings B.V. (BB-/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's recent announcement that it is exploring the potential disposition of its Air Distribution business segment. Any eventual transaction will likely result in somewhat less business diversity, but, so far, we do not view ongoing efforts toward portfolio rationalization as having any effect on our expectations for the rating. This is based on our view of Pinafore's sustainable market positions for its core products (Gates brand) in the automotive and industrial end-markets with a low cost base and stable cash flow potential. There is also the potential for some debt reduction with cash from sales proceeds (as was the case in past asset sales). The possible sale involves the Air Distribution (about 20% of first-half 2012 revenue) and Dexter Axle (about 7%) segments. The company could use net proceeds to reduce debt or return capital to its shareholders. Pinafore has a track record of divestitures. In April 2012, the company sold its Schrader business segment (sensors and valves), following the sale of its Ideal (other industrial and automotive) and Stackpole (power transmission) businesses in 2011. These sales resulted in reduced customer concentration, less dependence on original equipment customers, somewhat lower capital intensity, and some debt reduction with the cash proceeds.