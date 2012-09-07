Sept 7 - Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Api'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Erie Insurance Exchange
(EIX), Erie Insurance Co. (EIC), Erie Insurance Co. of New York (EICNY), Erie
Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (EIPC), and Flagship City Insurance Co.
(Flagship). The companies are members of Erie Insurance group and participate
in an interaffiliate pool, and EIPC and Flagship participate in a reinsurance
agreement, so we rate them all as a group.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the group's very strong capitalization and strong
operating results as evidenced by the companies' five-year average (2007-2011)
combined ratio and return on revenue of 97% and 12%, respectively. Meaningful
and stable investment income is sufficient to counteract the earnings
volatility arising from weather-related losses. These positive factors are
partially offset by a high geographic concentration in Pennsylvania (48.8% of
the group's direct written premiums in 2011) and volatile investment returns
due to heavy reliance on equity investments. Currently, EIX has a 94.5% share
in the pooling agreement, EIC 5%, and EICNY 0.5%.
EIX insures standard and preferred risks in property/casualty and life
markets. Based in Erie, Pa., EIX began operations in 1925 and operates in 11
Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern states, as well as the District of
Columbia, through a network of independent insurance agencies. EIX is a
reciprocal insurer and its marketing and underwriting activities are managed
by EIC, which is an attorney-in-fact.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Erie Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings)
Flagship City Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Co. of New York (Unsolicited Ratings)
Erie Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency Api/--/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency Api/--/--
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy,
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
