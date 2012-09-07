Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and Support Floors of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBATL).
In addition, Fitch has affirmed FHLBATL's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The
Rating Outlook remains Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the end
of this release.
With $119 billion of assets at June 30, 2012 FHLBATL is one of the 12 banks
making up the FHLBank System. As a government sponsored entity (GSE), the IDRs
of FHLBATL are linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating. This is articulated in
Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' dated July 18,
2011. FHLBATL has historically benefited from its affiliation with the U.S.
government, and its current IDRs and Outlook benefit from the implicit support
that it receives.
Fitch believes that implicit sovereign support for the FHLBank System would be
forthcoming due to its important mission as it pertains to homeownership,
serving as a source of liquidity to its members and the wide global distribution
of FHLBanks debt. As evidenced in the significant increase in consolidated
obligations and advances during 2007 and 2008, the FHLB System provided much
needed liquidity to its banking members, made possible by its access to the
capital markets by virtue of its GSE status. Outstanding advances have since
come down significantly and were $81.8 billion at June 30, 2012, down $61
billion or 43% from Dec. 31, 2007. FHLBATL's Support and Support Floor ratings
reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support would extend to FHLBATL and its
consolidated obligations. Consequently, FHLBATL's long-term IDR is reflective of
implicit sovereign support.
The VR communicates Fitch's view of the stand-alone risk that FHLBATL poses to
the FHLBATL System and does not reflect the benefit FHLBATL may receive directly
through sovereign support. Fitch's VR on FHLBATL reflects the fact that it has
never had a credit loss, consistently recovering its entire exposure to failed
members, including prepayment penalties where applicable. This is despite stress
in the banking sector, and specifically banking stress within its region leading
to over 100 member banks being placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation since 2007.
Investments in private label MBS (totaling $6 billion or 5% of total assets at
June 30, 2012) had placed pressure on operating performance in 2008 through
2011. However, charges related to this portfolio have largely subsided resulting
in positive quarterly ROA trends more recently. Fitch notes that average OTTI
charges as a percentage of the investments portfolio have been 74bps for the
last four years. FHLBATL has $19 billion of outstanding letters of credit, which
is approximately 16% of total assets and relatively high to other FHLBs who fall
in the 1 - 8% range.
Fitch also notes FHLBATL capital position is weaker relative to other FHLB with
regulatory capital at 5.41% at June 30, 2012 (FHFA requires the FHLBs to
maintain at least 4%), and trending downward largely due to capital redemptions
of excess capital by member banks. FHLBATL appears to be further along relative
to other FHLBs in redeeming its excess stock. A change in the positive earnings
trend or unexpected pressure to capital could result in a negative rating action
on the VR by Fitch.
Fitch anticipates resolution of the Negative Outlook on FHLBATL will coincide
with Fitch's resolution of the Negative Outlook on the U.S. Sovereign rating. At
the present time, Fitch anticipates FHLBATL's IDR will remain equalized with the
U.S Sovereign rating.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
--Long-term (IDR) at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+'
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' (July 18, 2011)
--'Ratings Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms'
(April 11, 2012).
