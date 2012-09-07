Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following City of
Colorado Springs, CO bonds issued on behalf of Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU):
--$96,645,000 subordinate lien improvement revenue bonds, series 2005a (bank
bonds).
The bank bond rating is assigned to the series 2005A bonds but will only become
applicable if the bonds cannot be remarketed and are purchased by the bank
providing the liquidity facility. The rating is based on the underlying
long-term rating of CSU. The new facility with Bank of Montreal (rated 'AA-/F1+'
by Fitch) becomes effective Sept. 17, 2012 and expires Sept. 15, 2015.
The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable.
For additional information related to Colorado Springs Utilities, please see
Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates Colorado Springs Utilities Series 2012C Rev
Bonds 'AA'; Outlook Stable' dated Aug. 10, 2012 and available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.