April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on the following Ector
County Hospital District (TX) revenue bonds issued on behalf of Medical Center
Hospital (Medical Center):
--$8,860,000, hospital revenue refunding and improvement bonds, series 2010A;
--$44,654,000, hospital revenue bonds taxable series 2010B (Build America Bonds
- Direct Payment).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
The series 2010 bonds are secured by a pledge of the revenues of the district.
Specifically excluded from the pledged revenues are the ad valorem and local
sales tax receipts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
VERY STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The Medical Center's debt burden is light
producing a solid debt service coverage ratio of 5.3 times (x) in fiscal 2011,
which well exceeds medians for the category.
GOOD MARKET POSITION: The Medical Center, the largest full service provider in
the county, is the dominant provider in its service area with a market share
that is consistently greater than 60%.
SOLID LIQUIDITY: Medical Center's 144.1% cash to debt and 20.3x cushion ratio at
Dec. 31, 2011 (3-month interim) are in line with Fitch's 'A' category medians of
113.8% and 15.4x, respectively.
DEPENDENT ON GOVERNMENT PAYORS: Medical Center's current operating profile is
sufficient to support the rating category, though profitability is highly
dependent on tax revenues and government payors, which is a credit concern as it
exposes the organization to fluctuations in local taxes and reimbursement
reductions at the state and/or federal level.
CREDIT UPDATE:
The 'A-' rating is based on Medical Center's excellent debt service coverage,
strong market share position, good liquidity and adequate operating
profitability. Concerns include a high reliance on state and federal revenues
because of the relatively weak payor mix and volatility in sales and property
tax revenues, which Medical Center depends on for operations.
Medical Center's debt profile is light with all fixed rate debt and maximum
annual debt service (MADS) equating to just 1.2% of revenue. MADS coverage by
EBITDA was a very strong 5.3x in fiscal 2011. Through the three month interim
period ended Dec. 31, 2011, MADS coverage by EBITDA was excellent at 7.3x, which
well exceeded the 'A' category median of 3.7x.
Medical Center recently completed a $58 million project to construct a Center
for Women and Infants ($41.6 million, opened in January 2012) and a Center for
Health and Wellness ($16.9 million, opened in October 2010), partially funded
from series 2010 bond proceeds. Medical Center has projected capital spending to
be about $8 million in fiscal 2012, which Fitch views as manageable. No
additional debt issuance is planned in the near to medium term.
Fitch believes Medical Center's market position is a credit strength. It is the
largest provider in the service area and has historically held the leading
market share position in the region, controlling over 60% of the market share in
the primary service area as of 2010. Also, with the addition of the Center for
Women and Infants , OB volume is expected to increase in fiscal 2012. One of
Medical Center's primary competitors, Midland County Hospital District, is
opening a new bed tower in December 2012. However, management believes this new
facility will have a negligible effect on Medical Center's operations as the two
facilities serve somewhat distinct service areas. Inpatient admissions and
surgery utilization trends have generally been flat for Medical Center but
outpatient visits increased 34% in fiscal 2011 from the prior year, reflecting
the opening of the Center for Health and Wellness and increased transient
population in the community because of the oil boom.
Medical Center's balance sheet is solid and provides some financial flexibility
in light of the modest operating profitability. At Dec. 31, 2011, unrestricted
cash and investments equaled $75.5 million, which translates to 20.3x cushion
ratio and 144.1% cash to debt, both exceeding the respective 'A' category
medians of 15.4x and 113.8%. Cash relative to expenses is adequate for the
rating category at 120.8 days cash on hand compared to the 'A' category median
of 194.1 days.
In fiscal 2011, Medical Center posted a negative 1% operating margin, a decline
from 1.9% in fiscal 2010. The decline in operating results was due in part to
lower inpatient volumes as well as a rise in employee health care costs above
budget and a significant increase in bad debt expense, which jumped 15% in
fiscal 2011 from the prior year. Management responded with expense control
initiatives and first quarter 2012 has shown signs of improvement. Through the
three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, operating margin was 0.9% and operating EBITDA
was 8.1%, still below the 'A' category medians of 2.6% and 9.4%, but in line
with budgeted projections.
In addition, while neither ad valorem taxes nor sales taxes are pledged to
support debt service payments, the district has the authority to collect a 0.75%
sales tax and to levy ad valorem taxes for operating purposes at a rate not to
exceed 15 cents on each $100 valuation of taxable real property. In fiscal 2011,
the district collected $32.7 million in total taxes and budgeted for $30.5
million in fiscal 2012, which it is on track to exceed. Further, the district
has sufficient flexibility at its current property tax rate for an additional
property tax increase if necessary.
Fitch's primary credit concern is Medical Center's exposure to government payors
with its high percentage of Medicaid payors at 12.2% and self-pay at 13.1% of
gross revenues in fiscal 2011. Texas is in the process of transitioning its UPL
program to a waiver program, which is not expected to negatively impact Medical
Center in fiscal 2012, but Fitch will continue to monitor the developments going
forward. Additionally, Medical Center depends on sales and property taxes to
stabilize operations. Sales tax, a more volatile tax, was the majority of the
total tax receipts at 82% ($26.9 million) in fiscal 2011, causing some concern.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Medical Center will
continue to maintain its solid credit strengths and that operating performance
will be sustained over the near term.
Medical Center Hospital is a 402 licensed bed, tertiary care facility owned and
managed by the district and located in Odessa, Texas. It is the largest hospital
in the County, with 311 beds in service. Medical Center provides acute patient
care services, inpatient rehabilitation services, outpatient diagnostic imaging
and radiation oncology services and serves as a teaching hospital for Texas Tech
University Health Sciences Center, Odessa College and Midland College. Medical
Center covenants to provide audited financial statements to EMMA six months
after the end of the fiscal year and within 45 days of the end of each fiscal
quarter.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 20, 2011;
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 12, 2011
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria