April 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the notes issued by
Newland International Properties, Corp. (Newland) and revised the Recovery
Estimate (RE) as follows:
--$220 million senior secured notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE to RE70%
from RE75%.
Fitch's rating addresses the timely payment of interest on a semiannual basis
and ultimate payment of principal at maturity.
The downgrade of the transaction reflects the following: the project's
continuous liquidity problems; insufficient funds in the trust accounts,
including the non-replenishment of the debt service reserve account (DSRA); and
an extended negotiation process with noteholders to work on the restructuring of
the notes that has not been concluded.
The RE was revised to RE70% from RE75% reflecting the additional delays on
closing units and as a result of the limited project's ability to generate cash.
Fitch's Recovery Estimate relates to an estimate of the potential cashflows
generated by the underlying asset. It does not reflect the possible outcome of a
restructuring of the notes; noteholders may have a different recovery rate.
On Nov. 15, 2011, Newland missed the first scheduled principal payment of $31.4
million. Soon after this, Newland hired Gapstone Group LLC (Gapstone) as its
financial advisor. Gapstone has been in discussions with the major noteholders
to avoid the acceleration of the notes and to work on a restructuring plan.
On March 20, 2012, Newland obtained consent of the majority noteholders
authorizing the company to amend the original indenture (the Second Supplemental
Indenture). The main change pertains to the ability of withdrawing funds from
the collection account in order to pay construction costs for the completion of
the project. The first withdrawal took place on March 30.
Newland is the real estate development company established to develop the Trump
Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower (TOC), a multi-use luxury tower located
on the Punta Pacifica Peninsula in Panama City, Panama. The TOC building was
officially opened to the public on July 6, 2011.
