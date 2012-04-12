April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating with a Stable Outlook to $663.75 million in private activity bonds (PABs) to be issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of Elizabeth River Crossings Opco, LLC (ERC, or the Concessionaire). In addition, Fitch assigns a 'BBB-' rating to the $422 million TIFIA loan to ERC. The PABs, which priced on April 9, 2012, are expected to close on April 13, 2012 and the proceeds will be loaned to ERC to pay a portion of costs of the Downtown Tunnel/ Midtown Tunnel/MLK Extension Project (the Project). The TIFIA loan will be executed at closing. Final pricing for the PABs provided an all-in interest cost of approximately 5.5%, which is slightly below expectations. Fitch notes a second amendment to the Comprehensive Agreement will be executed at closing which incorporates the following: (1) application of toll collection on the High Street and London Boulevard ramps on the MLK Extension for through traffic only; and (2) If VDOT were to impose any fees and charges beyond the VDOT processing fee levied per transaction on ERC, VDOT will pay ERC the amount of these fees resulting in slightly lower operation and maintenance costs. The toll collection changes essentially allows for free movement on the MLK Extension for all local traffic. Pursuant to the amendment, drivers using the High Street and London Boulevard ramps and not continuing to the tunnel will be granted free access. Any transaction at these ramps without reentering the New MLK Extension or the Martin Luther King Expressway at the other interchanges ramps within 10 minutes, thereby bypassing the main tolling gantry on the MLK Extension between London Boulevard and High Street, will be deemed a local trip and not be charged a toll. In Fitch's view this amendment may help ease local political concerns. In addition, while this will have a revenue impact, it is expected to be small at 0.2% of overall project revenues based on analysis by the traffic advisor, SDG, and the lender's traffic and technical advisor, Arup. Both expect the traffic impact to be a minimal 0.4% on overall project traffic. The primary purpose for the MLK Extension is to take tunnel-bound traffic off local streets. The overall impact of the lower borrowing costs and second amendment to the Comprehensive Agreement is slightly higher debt service coverage in Fitch's base and rating case scenarios. The results of Fitch's base case show average coverage on the senior bonds of 2.42 times (x); and average total coverage (including TIFIA Scheduled Interest) during the life of the senior bonds of 1.96x. Under Fitch's rating case scenario average coverage on the senior bonds is 1.93x; average total coverage (including TIFIA Scheduled Interest) during the life of the senior bonds is 1.52x. Minimum total coverage (including TIFIA Scheduled Interest) improved to 1.49x in the base case and remained at 1x in the rating case. For a complete review of Fitch's analysis of the Project please refer to Fitch's Rating Action Commentary 'Fitch Expects to Rate Virginia Small Business Financing Auth's Proposed PABs 'BBB-'' dated March 30, 2012, and Fitch's pre-sale report for Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC issued on April 5, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance,' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels' (5 August 2011); --Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC (April 5, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC (Midtown Tunnel)