April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating with a Stable Outlook
to $663.75 million in private activity bonds (PABs) to be issued by the Virginia
Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of Elizabeth River Crossings Opco,
LLC (ERC, or the Concessionaire). In addition, Fitch assigns a 'BBB-' rating to
the $422 million TIFIA loan to ERC.
The PABs, which priced on April 9, 2012, are expected to close on April 13, 2012
and the proceeds will be loaned to ERC to pay a portion of costs of the Downtown
Tunnel/ Midtown Tunnel/MLK Extension Project (the Project). The TIFIA loan will
be executed at closing.
Final pricing for the PABs provided an all-in interest cost of approximately
5.5%, which is slightly below expectations. Fitch notes a second amendment to
the Comprehensive Agreement will be executed at closing which incorporates the
following: (1) application of toll collection on the High Street and London
Boulevard ramps on the MLK Extension for through traffic only; and (2) If VDOT
were to impose any fees and charges beyond the VDOT processing fee levied per
transaction on ERC, VDOT will pay ERC the amount of these fees resulting in
slightly lower operation and maintenance costs.
The toll collection changes essentially allows for free movement on the MLK
Extension for all local traffic. Pursuant to the amendment, drivers using the
High Street and London Boulevard ramps and not continuing to the tunnel will be
granted free access. Any transaction at these ramps without reentering the New
MLK Extension or the Martin Luther King Expressway at the other interchanges
ramps within 10 minutes, thereby bypassing the main tolling gantry on the MLK
Extension between London Boulevard and High Street, will be deemed a local trip
and not be charged a toll.
In Fitch's view this amendment may help ease local political concerns. In
addition, while this will have a revenue impact, it is expected to be small at
0.2% of overall project revenues based on analysis by the traffic advisor, SDG,
and the lender's traffic and technical advisor, Arup. Both expect the traffic
impact to be a minimal 0.4% on overall project traffic. The primary purpose for
the MLK Extension is to take tunnel-bound traffic off local streets.
The overall impact of the lower borrowing costs and second amendment to the
Comprehensive Agreement is slightly higher debt service coverage in Fitch's base
and rating case scenarios. The results of Fitch's base case show average
coverage on the senior bonds of 2.42 times (x); and average total coverage
(including TIFIA Scheduled Interest) during the life of the senior bonds of
1.96x. Under Fitch's rating case scenario average coverage on the senior bonds
is 1.93x; average total coverage (including TIFIA Scheduled Interest) during the
life of the senior bonds is 1.52x. Minimum total coverage (including TIFIA
Scheduled Interest) improved to 1.49x in the base case and remained at 1x in the
rating case.
For a complete review of Fitch's analysis of the Project please refer to Fitch's
Rating Action Commentary 'Fitch Expects to Rate Virginia Small Business
Financing Auth's Proposed PABs 'BBB-'' dated March 30, 2012, and Fitch's
pre-sale report for Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC issued on April 5, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance,' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels' (5 August 2011);
--Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC (April 5, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels
Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo LLC (Midtown Tunnel)