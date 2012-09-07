Overview
-- On Aug. 28, 2012, we affirmed our global scale 'BBB/A-2' and national
scale 'brAAA/brA-1' ratings on Banco Bradesco S.A., parent of
Bradesco Seguros S.A.
-- We are affirming the core group status and our national scale
financial strength and issuer credit ratings of 'brAAA' on Bradesco Seguros,
the insurance arm of Bradesco.
-- The outlook on Bradesco Serguros S.A. rating remains stable, in line
with the outlook on its parent.
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'brAAA'
national scale ratings on Bradesco Seguros S.A. The outlook on the rating
remains stable.
Rationale
The rating on the insurance subsidiary are based on its core positioning
within the Brazilian bank Bradesco, according to Standard & Poor's group
rating methodology. The insurance business is core to the group's strategy of
diversification of business and it represents about 31% of the group's results
as of June 2012. There is integration in terms of strategy and operations and
the insurance products are sold through the bank's branches.
The group's commitment to the subsidiary shows through the capital
contributions it makes whenever it is necessary to support the insurance
operations. In December 2011, the group made a capital injection of Brazilian
reais (R$) 180,000 and we expect further capitalizations for 2012.
The ratings on Banco Bradesco are underpinned by the bank's very strong and
diversified franchise in Brazil, its capable management, and its adequate
funding and liquidity. Partly offsetting these strengths are our assessment of
Bradesco's capitalization as moderate and the highly competitive environment
in which it operates.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Bradesco Seguros S.A. mirrors that of its parent, and a
rating action on the insurance subsidiary would depend on a rating action at
the parent level. The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation
that Bradesco will maintain its "very strong" business position as Brazil's
second-largest private bank, stable levels of nonperforming loans, and
adequate earnings generation in the next two years. A rating action on the
bank would depend on a similar action on the sovereign, as long as we continue
to view Bradesco's stand-alone credit profile as 'bbb+'.
Ratings List
Bradesco Seguros S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
