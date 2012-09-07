(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Advent International Corp. recently signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC (existing parent to Serta International Holdco LLC and Simmons Bedding Co.), in a transaction valued at about $3.0 billion. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to AOT Bedding. We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating to AOT's proposed $1.233 billion senior secured term loan B due 2019, and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to AOT's proposed $725 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- The outlook for AOT Bedding is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and improve credit measures over the next year. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC, the existing parent company to Serta International Holdco LLC (B/Stable/--) and Simmons Bedding Co. (B/Stable/--). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to AOT Bedding's proposed $1.233 billion senior secured term loan B due 2019. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to AOT Bedding's proposed $725 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default. The company's proposed $225 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility due 2017 will not be rated. All ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. Advent International Corp. will use the new $1.233 billion term loan B and $725 million senior unsecured notes, along with $760 million new equity and $370 million of rollover equity from the company's current owners, to purchase a majority stake in the company for approximately $3 billion, refinance existing debt, and pay transaction fees. Upon the close of the transaction, AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC will change its name to Serta Simmons Holdings LLC. Following the repayment of all debt at Serta International Holdco LLC and Simmons Bedding Co. at the close of this transaction, we will withdraw all our ratings on these two entities. At the close of the transaction, we estimate AOT Bedding will have about $1.97 billion in total debt outstanding. Rationale The ratings on AOT Bedding reflect our view that the company has a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our assessment of AOT Bedding's business risk profile include its narrow business focus in a highly competitive industry, exposure to raw material cost volatility, and vulnerability to reduced discretionary spending in an economic downturn. Other key credit factors include its extensive portfolio of well-recognized brands and strong market position in the North American mattress industry. Our view of AOT Bedding's financial profile reflects credit measures following the transaction that we estimate will be in line with the indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which include adjusted leverage of more than 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%. We estimate that pro forma for the proposed transaction, credit measures will be weak, given the substantial increase in debt, with adjusted leverage of about 7.5x and FFO to total debt of less than 9%. We estimate that leverage for the combined companies was about 4.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and FFO to total debt was about 18.5%. AOT Bedding's sales and profitability have shown strong growth in recent quarters, reflecting contributions from new products, distribution gains and strong consumer demand in the specialty bedding segment. Although we believe economic and retail conditions remain somewhat uncertain and the industry will experience some cost inflation over the near term, we believe AOT's credit measures will strengthen as profitability improves and the company repays debt. Our forecast assumptions include: -- Sales growth of more than 14% for 2012, moderating to about 6% growth in 2013, reflecting a continued recovery in consumer bedding demand and contributions from new specialty bedding products. -- EBITDA margins expanding about 100 basis points in 2012 and an additional 80 basis points in 2013, as cost reductions, synergy benefits, a more favorable product mix, and volume leverage outweigh modest input cost inflation. -- Annual capital expenditures of about $44 million for 2012 and 2013. -- Discretionary free cash flow growing to about $100 million in 2013. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of the fiscal year ending December 2013, adjusted leverage could improve closer to 6x and FFO-to-total debt would be more than 10%. AOT Bedding markets and manufactures bedding products and mattresses primarily in the U.S. through its Serta International Holdco and Simmons Bedding Company subsidiaries. The company sells a broad range of mattresses under well-recognized brands, including Serta Perfect Sleeper, iComfort, Sertapedic, Serta Perfect Day, Simmons Beautyrest, and ComforPedic by Simmons. We believe the U.S. mattress industry, with an estimated $6.8 billion of wholesale sales as of June 2012, is highly competitive, with the top five manufacturers accounting for about 68% of the market, with the remaining one-third of the market being very fragmented. The combination of Serta and Simmons provides AOT Bedding with an estimated 34% wholesale bedding market share, which we believe provides the company with a competitive advantage in securing floor space for new products over the next year. The next largest manufacturer, Sealy Corp. (B/Stable/--), has lost share in recent quarters, and now represents an estimated 16% of the market. While the bedding industry has historically demonstrated stability in various economic environments, the most recent recession and weakness in the housing industry caused unit declines for the industry overall during 2009 and 2010. Industry growth resumed as the economy began to recover in 2011, and has continued to improve during the first half of 2012. Liquidity We believe AOT Bedding will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to meet its needs during the next 12 months. We expect AOT's sources of liquidity during this period will exceed uses by more than 1.2x and that net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We estimate that immediately following the transaction the company will have about $10 million in cash on its balance sheet, and more than $25 million by the end of 2012. -- We believe availability on its new $225 million ABL facility expiring 2017 and cash flow will be sufficient to meet working capital needs. -- We expect there will be no financial maintenance covenants in the proposed credit facility. -- The company will not have any significant debt maturities until 2019. -- We believe AOT Bedding will generate more than $150 million of FFO over the next 12 months, more than sufficient to cover an estimated $44 million of annual capital spending. -- We believe AOT Bedding has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Recovery analysis The company's proposed $1.233 billion senior secured term loan is rated 'B+', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on AOT Bedding, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company's proposed $725 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 are rated 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook for AOT Bedding is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and continue to improve operating performance and cash flows over the near term, while strengthening credit measures over the next year as profitability improves and the company repays debt. We could consider raising the ratings if the company is able to further strengthen its operating performance, repay debt, and improve credit measures, including reducing leverage to near 5x and FFO to total debt approaching 12%. We estimate that the company could achieve these metrics by the end of 2013 in a scenario where sales increased more than 10% while EBITDA margins improved about 200 basis points from the end of 2012, reflecting continued strong growth for new higher-margin products and the realization of cost savings and synergy benefits. Alternatively, we could consider a lower rating if the company experiences operating difficulties, such that credit measures substantially deteriorate, the company's liquidity is materially pressured, or the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy, including debt-financed dividends. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned AOT Bedding Super Holdings LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured $1.233 bil. term loan B B+ Recovery rating 2 Senior unsecured $725 mil. notes CCC+ Recovery rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)