Sept 7 - Fitch believes the successful performance of New Orleans' rebuilt
storm protection system during Hurricane Isaac, a category 1 storm that landed
on Aug. 28, is an important confidence builder for the population and businesses
that have returned to the city. In our initial view, the costs associated with
this storm for which the city is responsible will not likely pressure the city
budget or limit its financial flexibility materially.
Isaac's large size and slow movement generated a sizable storm surge and
significant rainfall as it proceeded inland. In addition to the performance of
the federally rebuilt levees and new floodwalls and gates, the New Orleans
Sewerage and Water Board reported its upgraded pumping system effectively
handled the heavy rainfall. Future storms remain a concern, as officials
acknowledge the system likely would not prevent levee overtopping in the event
of a category 3 or stronger hurricane.
Total storm-related costs are still being estimated, but based on initial
reports, they are likely to be manageable for the city. The federal government
announced it will reimburse 75% of emergency preparation costs, debris removal,
and public infrastructure damage associated with the storm. Local officials are
reportedly seeking a higher reimbursement rate. And Louisiana officials report
state agencies have spent roughly $115 million preparing for and responding to
the storm as of Sept. 6.
The city's financial profile, while improving, remains weak and susceptible to
large, unexpected outlays. We have cited a lack of liquidity as a credit concern
for several years. The fiscal 2012 budget continued cost-containment efforts
(including a hiring freeze) and a roll forward in the property tax millage rate.
But revenues in the first half of the year have lagged, requiring city agencies
to reduce spending by 3.8% for the remainder of the year. The projection for a
return to positive general fund balance has been delayed until 2013.
Fitch will release a report on the ongoing recovery of New Orleans in the next
several weeks that will address economic, governmental, and infrastructure
developments since 2005.