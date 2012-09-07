Sept 7 - Fitch believes the successful performance of New Orleans' rebuilt storm protection system during Hurricane Isaac, a category 1 storm that landed on Aug. 28, is an important confidence builder for the population and businesses that have returned to the city. In our initial view, the costs associated with this storm for which the city is responsible will not likely pressure the city budget or limit its financial flexibility materially. Isaac's large size and slow movement generated a sizable storm surge and significant rainfall as it proceeded inland. In addition to the performance of the federally rebuilt levees and new floodwalls and gates, the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board reported its upgraded pumping system effectively handled the heavy rainfall. Future storms remain a concern, as officials acknowledge the system likely would not prevent levee overtopping in the event of a category 3 or stronger hurricane. Total storm-related costs are still being estimated, but based on initial reports, they are likely to be manageable for the city. The federal government announced it will reimburse 75% of emergency preparation costs, debris removal, and public infrastructure damage associated with the storm. Local officials are reportedly seeking a higher reimbursement rate. And Louisiana officials report state agencies have spent roughly $115 million preparing for and responding to the storm as of Sept. 6. The city's financial profile, while improving, remains weak and susceptible to large, unexpected outlays. We have cited a lack of liquidity as a credit concern for several years. The fiscal 2012 budget continued cost-containment efforts (including a hiring freeze) and a roll forward in the property tax millage rate. But revenues in the first half of the year have lagged, requiring city agencies to reduce spending by 3.8% for the remainder of the year. The projection for a return to positive general fund balance has been delayed until 2013. Fitch will release a report on the ongoing recovery of New Orleans in the next several weeks that will address economic, governmental, and infrastructure developments since 2005.