Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Bank credit facilities at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 30, 2012, McDonald's had $13.6 billion of total debt. Roughly 68% of this debt was U.S. denominated and 32% was foreign denominated. Rating Rationale: McDonald's ratings reflect its substantial cash flow generation, considerable financial flexibility, and leading global market position with nearly 34,000 units and over $85 billion of systemwide sales. Cash flow from operations has grown at a 10% compound annual rate since 2003 to $7.2 billion in 2011 and free cash flow (FCF) has averaged $1.6 billion during the same period. Furthermore, McDonald's cash balance has averaged over $2 billion since 2003, the firm has extensive access to public debt capital, and has an undrawn $1.5 billion revolver expiring November 2016. Fitch expects operating cash flow to remain strong at approximately $7 billion in both 2012 and 2013, despite an increasingly challenged global economic environment and the prospect of higher commodity food costs in 2013. Reinvesting in its business and returning cash to shareholders while maintaining leverage appropriate for its 'A' credit rating are the foundation of McDonald's financial strategy. McDonald's business model, which is based on a well-established franchisee network and significant real estate ownership, provides the firm a unique competitive advantage and strengthens its credit profile. At June 30, 2012, franchisees and affiliates operated 81% of McDonald's 33,735 units while the remaining 19% were company-operated. Revenue from franchise operations, which consists of a stable stream of sales-based royalties and contractual rent payments, represented 32% of McDonald's $27 billion of total revenue in 2011. McDonald's owns about 45% of the land and 70% of the buildings for its system of restaurants. Net property and equipment had a book value of $23.1 billion at June 30, 2012. Credit Statistics: McDonald's credit measures are appropriate for its 'A/F1' ratings and in line with Fitch's expectations.2012 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants