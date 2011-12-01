(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Expects to Rate ENAP's USD500MM Proposed Debt Issuance 'A'
SANTIAGO/BUENOS AIRES, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch expects to assign an 'A'
international scale rating to Empresa Nacional del Petroleo's (ENAP) USD500
million proposed senior unsecured debt issuance, with a Stable Outlook.
Proceeds
from the 10-year notes will be used to refinance ENAP's debt.
The expected rating is equivalent to Fitch's rating on ENAP's outstanding
senior
unsecured debt. ENAP's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) is 'A'.
ENAP's ratings reflect its ownership by the Chilean government, the company's
strong legal, operational and strategic ties with the state, and its strategic
importance to assure the country's energy supply. As a state-owned company,
ENAP's FC IDR is strongly linked with the credit profile of the Chilean
sovereign (FC IDR 'A+', Stable Outlook by Fitch), although direct financial
support provided by the Government has been limited. The Republic of Chile does
not guarantee any of ENAP's indebtedness.
ENAP's high leverage is unsustainable with the current rating absent the
perception of strong government support; ENAP's debt levels have increased
during 2008-2010 with limited direct government fiscal support. Given the
company's weak financial profile and that it may be negatively affected by its
shareholder's interest to ensure ENAP continues to supply local demand
regardless of the financial consequences, on a stand-alone-basis ENAP would be
internationally rated well below the Republic of Chile. Any weakening of legal,
operational and/or strategic ties with the government could put downward
pressure on the ratings.
As of September 2011, net debt was stable at USD3.3 billion of which 30% or
USD0.9 billion was concentrated in the short term. Proceeds from the proposed
USD 500 million debt issuance are expected to be used to finance debt maturing
during the next 12 months; total net debt levels will not change. Over the
medium term, the company will maintain a high leverage for its rating category
(higher 6x debt-to-EBITDA ratio), but the ratings continue to reflect a strong
parent support.
As of September 2011, the latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA was USD575 million, a
significant increase from USD404 million as of December 2010, which mostly
reflects the improvement in global refining margins. However, the decrease in
global refining margins during the second half of 2011 will impact the fourth
quarter performance, resulting in year-end EBITDA similar or higher than
2010's.
ENAP is Chile's leading hydrocarbon company, with its core business in refining
with small-scale E&P operations both domestically and abroad. The company has
three refining plants (Aconcagua, Bio Bio, and Gregorio) and produces and sells
fuel in the local market, as well as exports a small portion of its production.
ENAP is 100% owned by the state of Chile.
