Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Arendal, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Arendal) as follows: --Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'; --Local currency long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings upgrade reflects Arendal's stronger credit profile, due to an improvement in its main credit metrics associated with higher operating and EBITDA margins that translates into positive cash flow from operations in the last 30 months, as well as positive free cash flow generation in the last 18 months. The ratings are also supported by Arendal's track record and technical experience in the Mexican heavy construction industry as a recognized player in the construction of fluid transportation systems and plants, its participation in both public and private sector projects across the Mexican territory, and its positive operating performance despite a challenging economic environment. Conversely, the ratings are limited by the characteristics of the industry which is highly linked to economic cycles, project concentration of revenues and cash flow, as well as the current process of adoption by the company of the best corporate governance practices. During 2011 and 2012, Arendal has been developing the construction of a Federal Penitentiary in the state of Chiapas, which has diversified the company's revenue source, as well as allowed it to increase operative margins compared to past years. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that margins will decline in 2013 and 2014 due to the nature of future projects. The company has a relevant business position in the construction of pipelines in terms of kilometers built during the last years. Arendal engages in project contracts that include full or partial engineering, procurement and construction of pipelines and plants. Also, the company has the capacity to execute projects across all the Mexican territory and to manage efficiently its technical and workforce resources. Arendal's competitive advantage among industry peers includes an historical completion rate of around 98% of its project before or on settled dates. Customers and commercial partners in either public or private sectors recognize the company's commitment to quality and security requirements. Fitch considers that these elements will contribute to maintain its business position in the long term. Fitch believes that the company participates in an industry exposed to economic cycles which is reflected in volatility in sales and operative margins throughout the years. Arendal's long-term main challenge is the ongoing need to add new projects. Additionally, the ratings incorporate the high competition between domestic and foreign companies in the heavy construction industry. Going forward, the company could enter into joint ventures (JVs) or consortiums to serve different projects that are expected to come in line in the near term, which in turn will strengthen its business profile. During the past six years, the company has maintained its organic growth despite the decrease in the level of economic activity in 2008 and 2009, as well as the weak recovery in 2010. Last 12 months (LTM) revenues ended at June 30, 2012 were MXN2,477 million while operating income reached MXN488 million. Revenues reported by the company in 2011 amounted MXN1,263 million, while operating income totaled MXN237 million. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenues and operating income for the last five and a half years ended June 30, 2012 was 27.6% and 60%, respectively. These factors, in Fitch's opinion, reflect management's commitment and ability to adjust its operative and business strategies depending on economic environment. Fitch considers that revenue diversification expected by the company's strategies will contribute to a reduction of business risks and cash flow volatility. Arendal had a mix of revenues significantly oriented towards the public sector, with Federal Government (Secretaria de Seguridad Publica) being its main customer in 2011 and the first half of 2012 and PEMEX in 2010 and 2009. While this allows the company to maintain a relevant business position for future projects, it also concentrates the business' operating generation. The company's financial position and flexibility is less limited than in the past, as a result of its business strategy to diversify to other segments, such as concessions. As of LTM June 30, 2012, the EBITDA to interest and total debt to EBITDA ratios were 6.2 times (x) and 1.0x, respectively, which compare favorably with the 5.6x and 1.9x at the end of 2011 and 1.6x and 4.9x in 2010. The total debt as of June 30, 2012 amounted MXN510 million, and around 92% was guaranteed by the cash flow from the projects. In Fitch's view, a gradual and consistent strengthening of the company's credit metrics in the medium term combined with higher operative generation and adequate debt management, along with reinforcement of corporate governance practices could lead to additional positive rating actions. Arendal's financing strategy is to mainly secure new indebtedness with the cash flow coming from a new project allowing the company to match the payment of a credit with a specific project. Given that most of the projects have periods of completion that ranges between 12-18 months, financing associated to the projects have a short-term tenor, resulting in high concentration of short-term debt. The liquidity position of the company is limited to timely collect accounts receivables. Key Rating Drivers: The ratings could be negatively pressured by a combination of the following factors, among others: deterioration of Arendal's credit metrics as a result of a downturn in the heavy construction industry or a decline in its operative performance. Large scale projects with higher complexity and unfamiliar to Arendal's current areas of expertise, that could demand additional resources from the company than originally anticipated. A rating downgrade could also be driven by limited access to financing sources affecting the company's liquidity position. As mentioned before, factors which could lead to a positive rating action include a combination of stronger credit metrics, improved liquidity position, and full implementation of corporate governance practices. The ratings are constrained by the current underdeveloped corporate governance of the company, which include, among other issues, the participation of key executives in the business operation, lack of independent members in the Board of Directors as well as alternative overseeing committees, and related party transactions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012; --'Evaluating Corporate Governance', Dec. 16, 2010. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance