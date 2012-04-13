April 13 - Fitch Ratings believes credit unions could face significant challenges should they be allowed to make more small business loans. We believe few credit unions might successfully compete with those banks already heavily involved in the small business loan space. Limited experience could increase risk, and while increased business lending exposure might behoove credit unions in the long term, we believe it would ultimately have a measured impact on revenue. A bill under consideration in Congress would more than double credit unions' current business lending cap of 12.25% to 27.5% of total assets. Credit unions feel an increase would allow additional access to capital for small businesses. However, we believe that in the current environment credit-worthy businesses should experience little to no difficulty securing loans in the banking sector. Bank lobbyists disagree that loans are hard to come by, underscored by a rebound in commercial and industrial lending. In addition, banking trade groups argue that credit unions do very little business lending, highlighted by the small amount of credit unions in danger of reaching or surpassing their 12.25% limit. Credit unions are also nonprofit organizations, making them income tax exempt. Banks clearly don't enjoy that same tax benefit. And banks and credit unions are also subject to different regulators and government rules. We feel it would be difficult for credit unions to build up viable business lending activities for several reasons. At the onset, addressing infrastructure and capability would be challenging. As part of business lending, a bank must have and relies upon adequately trained staff (which includes a business credit approval and monitoring infrastructure) and be able to provide competent business cash management services and other ancillary products. We believe smaller credit unions with limited resources might find it difficult to successfully compete in a larger business loan environment. Fitch rates a limited number of credit unions overall and no retail credit unions. All Fitch-rated credit unions are rated on their support floor based on the level of support received from regulators and the government. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.