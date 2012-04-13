April 13 - On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its
senior
unsecured rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc to '3' from '4'.
The
revision follows the approximate $650 million of secured term loan payments
made by the company during 2011. The 'BB' senior unsecured issue-level rating
and all other ratings are unchanged.
The speculative-grade rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc reflects a
"fair" business risk profile (according to our criteria), which takes into
consideration our expectation that the threat of generic competition to the
company's product portfolio and its limited research and development (R&D)
capabilities could result in additional product or company acquisitions over
the next year. It also reflects a "significant" financial risk profile
(according to our criteria) since we believe the company will likely use
capacity generated from debt reduction to re-lever by incurring new additional
debt to pay another substantial dividend, or to bolster its product portfolio,
keeping leverage higher, at more than 3x, over the next year.
RATINGS LIST
Warner Chilcott plc
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised; Issue Rating Remains Unchanged
To From
Senior unsecured debt BB
Recovery rating 3 4
