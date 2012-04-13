April 13 - Overview -- We believe Russia-based residential real estate developer RSG International Ltd. (RSG) faces concentration risk because it currently derives most of its revenues from one large project, Academy City. -- RSG's cash flow generation is volatile, with large working capital swings, its profitability lags behind levels for local and other emerging market peers despite recent improvement, and its liquidity is less than adequate in our opinion. -- We are therefore assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to RSG and its subsidiaries RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC. -- We are also assigning our 'B-' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to RSG Finance LLC's Russian ruble (RUB) 3.0 billion unsecured notes due 2014 and Energy Generating Company OJSC's proposed RUB1.75 billion unsecured notes due 2017. -- The stable outlooks on the three companies reflect our expectation of solid demand for new apartments in Renova's main local markets, and stable prices in the residential segment. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Russia-based real estate developer RSG International Ltd. (RSG). We also assigned our 'B-/B' long- and short-term credit ratings to RSG's subsidiaries RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC. We also assigned our 'ruBBB' Russia national scale rating to the three companies. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three companies are stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to RSG Finance LLC's Russian ruble (RUB) 3.0 billion unsecured notes due 2014 and Energy Generating Company OJSC 's proposed RUB1.75 billion unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating on both notes is '4', reflecting our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating reflects our assessment of RSG's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on the generally high cyclicality and capital intensity of the real estate development business. It also factors in the risk associated with the high concentration of income derived from the Academy City project and RSG's relatively low profitability. We view RSG's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," owing to the large working capital needs that constrain the group's ability to generate positive cash flow. One of the largest real estate developers in Russia, RSG has in our view achieved critical mass. It has strong market positions in large Russian cities, such as Yekaterinburg. We acknowledge that RSG enjoys close relationships with local administrations and that is has so far successfully managed its largest development project, Academy City, in Yekaterinburg. Profitability has improved since 2010, on the back of rising volumes, a better product mix, and a flexible cost structure. We see the high concentration of income derived from the Academy project--80% of the development pipeline in 2011--as a major credit risk, however. Compared with rated peers in Russia, China, and in the Middle East, RSG's operating margin (13% in 2010) and return on capital (6% in 2010) are lower than average. Still, we expect RSG to gradually lift its revenues and operating profitability (to about 15%-20% in 2012) via a rising share of apartments sold to private customers (30% margin for this segment vs. 5%-15% for flats sold to government entities). We also think that RSG should continue to benefit from generally low land costs and good pricing power over subcontractors, although the business remains subject to the unpredictability of local politics. Finally, there is a structural demand for new homes in Russia, although growth prospects in Yekaterinburg (RSG's largest development) are lower than in Moscow or St Petersburg. We generally see market dynamics as highly correlated to the country's GDP growth. We project that Russia's GDP growth should slow down in 2012 to 3.5% compared with 4.2% in 2011. We also view the supply of housing developments as highly dependent on the current low interest rate environment. We view RSG's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Since RSG is still in expansion phase, we anticipate that working capital outflows will likely constrain its ability to generate positive cash flow in 2012. Nevertheless, cash flow should be supported by increased earnings from higher revenues, slightly improved pricing, and stable operating costs. We view positively the equity injection of $290 million in 2011 by RSG's parent company, Renova Stroy Holding Ltd. (not rated), to repay RSG's debt. This helped lower the company's cost of debt and deleverage the capital structure (we forecast debt to EBITDA at about 5.0x in 2012 compared with 12x in 2010). The average interest rate on borrowings should however increase to a market rate of 8%-10%, taking into account the new senior unsecured notes, as the repaid shareholder loans yielded only 4%. Finally, we also understand that there is no formal financial support from the parent company Renova Stroy Holding and that RSG's business is managed on a stand-alone basis. We equalize the corporate ratings on RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC with the rating on RSG, based on our view of the high probability that it would provide support to its two subsidiaries if needed. These factors underpin our opinion: -- RSG has 100% direct and indirect ownership and full management control of both subsidiaries. -- RSG acts as surety for all debt issued by the two subsidiaries. -- The default of one of the two subsidiaries would limit the group's access to financial markets, in our view, given their close ties. Liquidity We assess RSG's liquidity position as "less than adequate" under our criteria for homebuilders, which includes a stress scenario of a 30%-50% decline in EBITDA. The amount of committed corporate credit lines to cover working capital needs outside of individual projects limits the group's liquidity position. This constraint on using credit lines, extended to individual projects for general corporate purposes, prompts our projection that the ratio of sources to uses of liquidity is likely to be in the 1.0x to 1.2x range in the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that liquidity sources will mostly consist of: -- Unrestricted cash of USD41 million; -- About $39 million of unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) in 2012, under our base-case scenario; and -- About $300 million of undrawn credit facilities, of which only about $50 million are at corporate level and can be used to repay any outstanding debt. This compares with potential liquidity uses of: -- $64 million of debt maturities due within the next 12 months; and -- About $10 million of capital expenditures. As of Dec. 31, 2011, RSG had adequate headroom under its debt covenants for its largest asset, Academy City. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the RUB3 billion unsecured notes and the proposed RUB1.75 billion unsecured notes, respectively issued in June 2011 by RSG Finance LLC and to be issued by Energy Generating Company OJSC, is 'B-', in line with the corporate credit ratings on RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC, and parent RSG International Ltd. The recovery rating on both of these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery and issue ratings on the notes are supported by the value of the group's tangible assets but constrained by the rated instruments' structural subordination, the sensitivity of recovery prospects to the value of equity stakes in subsidiaries, and the dilution risk associated with a potential rise in debt levels or a decrease in asset values by the time of hypothetical default. RSG provides support for the notes in the form of suretyship agreements governed by Russian law. We consider that the suretyship undertakings provided by RSG are a weaker form of support than on-demand guarantees and that they do not fully meet our criteria on guarantees for rating substitution purposes, including in particular, the timeliness of payments of the guaranteed obligations. Notwithstanding the above, we believe that the surety agreements, combined with the factors that justify our equalization of the corporate credit ratings on RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC with those on RSG, have sufficient strength for us to assign a recovery rating of '4' to these notes. The proposed RUB1.75 billion notes will also benefit from a guarantee from the Sverdlovsk Oblast region (BB+/Stable/--). Although the guarantee could provide upside potential for the notes' recovery prospects in the event of default, it does not comply with our guarantee criteria for rating substitution because, among other things, it does not provide noteholders with an on-demand claim. What's more, the guarantee is not fully effective for the first three years of the agreement. We have consequently not included any recoveries under the guarantee in our assessment of recovery expectations. Furthermore, the issue rating on the proposed notes is lower than the rating on the guarantor, given that the guarantee doesn't comply with our criteria. In order to determine recovery, we simulate a default scenario. Our hypothetical default for RSG would follow a combination of refinancing risk and a deterioration in the group's business environment, resulting in a pronounced decline in residential real estate prices. We have used a discrete asset valuation, given the nature of the group's business and its tangible assets, to assess the recovery prospects associated with the group's underlying value. We think it would likely sell off properties in the event of a payment default. We have assumed that RSG would incur a payment default in 2013. We estimate the overall stressed asset value at about RUB16.7 billion at the time of hypothetical default. The group has various debt facilities, including secured and unsecured credit lines at subsidiary level. Pro forma for the note issuance, the group's total debt will include about RUB12.0 billion of drawn debt and about RUB9.2 billion of undrawn, committed debt. Some of these debt facilities are secured by pledges on shares or fixed assets. We understand that most debt facilities are issued at subsidiary level to finance specific projects, and that, in an event of default, the debt facilities borrowed at subsidiary level would have seniority with respect to the subsidiaries' assets, due to their secured nature or structurally senior position in the group's structure. However, the various debt facilities have no recourse over the assets of other group divisions. This supports our expectation that, in a hypothetical default, some excess asset value would be available to cover a part of the debt guaranteed by RSG, including the existing and proposed notes. From our gross stressed asset value, we have deducted priority claims, consisting of the various debt facilities, depending on their claim on specific assets. Although the numerical coverage for the notes exceeds 50%, our recovery rating of '4' is based on the rated notes' structural subordination, the sensitivity of recovery prospects to the value of equity stakes in subsidiaries, and the potential dilution risk associated with a rise in debt levels or a decrease in asset values by the time of hypothetical default. Outlook The stable outlook on RSG reflects our opinion that its operating performance over the next 6-12 months should continue to benefit from solid demand for new apartments in its main local markets and stable prices in the residential segment. This should support the release of cash from apartment sales to help fund new projects. The outlook also takes into account our view that the group will carefully calibrate its payments for land, work-in-progress, and energy generating capacities with its ability to generate internal cash flow and access long-term financing. We think that maintaining a ratio of EBITDA to interest rate over 1.0x and a debt-to-capital ratio of below 60% is compatible with the current rating. The stable outlooks on RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC reflect the stable outlook on RSG. We expect the ratings on RSG Finance LLC and Energy Generating Company OJSC to change in line with the ratings on RSG as long as RSG's support to its two subsidiaries remains unchanged. We could raise the ratings if we saw a steady and sustainable improvement in RSG's EBITDA margin, to a level comparable with developers' margins in emerging markets, in the 20%-30% range. Rating upside could also stem from stable and positive free cash flow generation over the next two years. We could lower the ratings if RSG did not manage its liquidity position adequately to cover its large working capital needs and debt maturities due in the next 12 months. In our view, a sharp fall in demand and market prices due to a possible drop in world oil prices could also weigh on group margins and cash flow generation. We also could lower the ratings either on RSG Finance LLC or Energy Generating Company OJSC if they engage in activity without sufficient collateral from RSG. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List New Rating RSG International Ltd. RSG Finance LLC Energy Generating company OJSC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/B National Scale Rating ruBBB Energy Generating company OJSC Senior Unsecured* RUB1.75 bil bnds due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 4 RSG Finance LLC Senior Unsecured(4) RUB3 bil 10.75% bnds ser 01 due B- 2014* Recovery Rating 4 *Guaranteed by RSG International Ltd. and Sverdlovsk Oblast. (4)Guaranteed by RSG International Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.