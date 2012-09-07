Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its ratings on
Realty Income Corp. are unaffected by the company's recent announcement that it
has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of
American Realty Capital Trust (ARCT; 'BB/Watch Pos') in a transaction valued at
roughly $2.95 billion. The acquisition will increase Realty Income's total
enterprise value (market basis) to $11.4 billion (at its Sept. 5, 2012 share
price). The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the
agreement, which requires a shareholder vote by both companies. We anticipate
the transaction will close by the first quarter of 2013.
We expect Realty Income's financial risk profile to remain "intermediate," as
the company plans to finance the transaction in a leverage-neutral manner
through the direct issuance $1.9 billion of its common stock to ARCT
shareholders (0.2874 ratio, a 2% premium to the Sept. 5, 2012 stock price),
the assumption of roughly $526 million of debt, and the immediate repayment of
roughly $574 million of outstanding debt and transaction expenses. Upon
closing of the acquisition, we expect ARCT shareholders to own roughly 25.6%
of Realty Income's shares.
We consider the pricing (a roughly 6% cap rate) high relative to Realty
Income's higher-yielding acquisitions to date. However, we also believe that
this acquisition advances Realty Income's strategic objective of increasing
its investment in nonretail properties that are leased primarily to
investment-grade rated tenants subject to long-term leases. Pro forma for the
acquisition, Realty Income's tenant diversification improves, and FedEx
('BBB'/Stable) becomes the company's largest tenant (6% of revenues). Despite
the broader business platform, we expect to continue to consider Realty
Income's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Additionally, our stable
outlook assumes the integration proceeds smoothly, that financing occurs as
planned with no diminution to total coverage, which includes the dividend as a
fixed charge, (1.1x) and credit facility usage post-closing remains moderate.