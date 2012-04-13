Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line -- Spring 2012April 13 - While builder and investor enthusiasm continue to surge, U.S. housing metrics are failing to keep pace, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'. That, however, may begin to change as 2012 wears on. Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been buoyed but still assume a modest rise off a very low bottom. Fitch projects single-family housing starts to improve about 10%, new home sales to rise approximately 8% and existing home sales to grow roughly 4%. Fitch will provide a brief recap of the fourth-quarter 2011 as well as discuss the outlook for 2012 during a teleconference to be held Monday 4/16 at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow). Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2012' includes the following key updates and new features: --Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 4Q'11, excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are provided as is information about the calendar fourth quarter and fiscal year-to-date option write-offs and land value write-downs. --Current builder margin trends are reviewed. --Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented for perspective. -- Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding credits. --Mortgage principal reduction for GSE loans is now more likely. --Trends in homebuilders' capitalized interest are reviewed. --The historical regional home sales price mix trend is addressed. --The 2011 mix of existing home sales for vacation and investment are noted. --Proposed and new housing related regulations are discussed, including modifications of HAMP and HARP. --The NAHB's Improving Markets Index is highlighted. --Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of historical foreclosure filings is presented. --There are also new comments on immigration, home pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, FHA, AD&C financing, home appraisals, private label MBS, migration trends, credit standards, and Chinese drywall. --Fitch's economic and construction forecast for 2012 has been updated. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research' or by clicking on the above link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'