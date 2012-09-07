(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Sept. 6, 2012, we revised the outlook on the Republic of Guatemala to stable from negative. -- We are revising our outlook on Guatemala-based bank Banco G&T Continental to stable from negative. -- We expect the bank to keep its strong business position within the Guatemalan banking system. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its long-term rating outlook on Banco G & T Continental S.A. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank. Rationale The rating action on Banco G&T Continental follows our outlook revision on Guatemala (please see "Republic Of Guatemala Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Stabilization Of Fiscal Prospects; Ratings Affirmed," published on Sept. 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect). Currently, the bank's stand-alone credit profile is 'bb+' and its issuer credit ratings are limited by the foreign-currency rating on Guatemala. In this sense, the ratings continue to move in tandem with those of the sovereign. Our issuer credit ratings on Banco Industrial continue to reflect its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding profile, "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). Outlook The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. We also expect Banco G&T Continental to keep its leading position in the Guatemalan banking system and that its capital and earnings will remain moderate within the next 12 to 18 months, owing to our expected loan portfolio growth and internal capital generation. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B SACP bb+ Anchor bb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)