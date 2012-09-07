(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Sept. 6, 2012, we revised the outlook on the Republic of Guatemala
to stable from negative.
-- We are revising our outlook on Guatemala-based bank Banco Industrial
to stable from negative.
-- We expect the bank to keep its strong business position within the
Guatemalan banking system.
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its long-term rating outlook on
Banco Industrial S.A. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on Banco Industrial follows our outlook revision on
Guatemala (please see "Republic Of Guatemala Outlook Revised To Stable From
Negative On Stabilization Of Fiscal Prospects; Ratings Affirmed," published on
Sept. 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect). Currently, the bank's stand-alone credit
profile is 'bb+' and its issuer credit ratings are limited by the
foreign-currency rating on Guatemala. In this sense, the ratings continue to
move in tandem with those of the sovereign.
Our issuer credit ratings on Banco Industrial continue to reflect its "strong"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"average" funding profile, "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these
terms).
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. We also expect Banco
Industrial to keep its leading position in the Guatemalan banking system and
that its capital and earnings will remain moderate within the next 12 to 18
months, owing to our expected loan portfolio growth and internal capital
generation.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Government Support 0
Additional Factors -1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)