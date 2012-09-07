(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Colombia-based insurer Cardif Colombia has well-established
distribution channels, good capital, a conservative investment portfolio, and
a track record of support from its parent, BNP Paribas Cardif.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' financial strength and counterparty credit
ratings to Cardif Colombia.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's
operating performance and competitive position will keep improving and that
the parent will keep supporting Cardif Colombia.
Rating Action
On Sep. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Cardif Colombia Seguros
Generales S.A. (Cardif Colombia). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Cardif Colombia are based on its management experience, the
support from its parent, expertise in the bancassurance business model (i.e.
an insurance company that distributes its products through banks), a growth
potential in Colombia's insurance market, and sufficient capitalization to
support future growth. Negative factors include the company's small scale, the
cyclical nature of unemployment insurance which is its currently main business
line, and operating risks associated with the company's recent establishment.
Cardif Colombia is the Colombian subsidiary of BNP Paribas Cardif, which holds
94.9% of the shares; Cardif Assurance Risques holds the remainder. The
company's ultimate parent is BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Under our group
methodology, we view Cardif Colombia as a strategically important subsidiary,
based mostly on common branding and strategy, and the consistent support it
receives through capital injections. The company was established on Colombia
in 2008 in line with the group's goal of expanding operations in Latin America
after the successful experience in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.
We believe Colombia is an attractive and viable market, as seen in its
economic growth potential and the still narrow insurance market
penetration--written premiums represent only 2.7% of GDP. Furthermore,
according to Cardif Colombia's estimates, the potential bancassurance market
is EUR846 million in Colombia, and the company has written premiums for about
EUR50 million in 2011.
Even though the company lacks an extensive track record and is small in size,
we recognize its solid management experience, the access to large distribution
channels, and its rapid expansion in a fast developing
bancassurance/retailassurance market and in its core lines of business:
unemployment, personal accidents, and theft insurance, and group life. Since
its founding, the company has managed to forge partnerships with most of the
largest banks, financial companies, and retailers in the country. Despite
holding only 1.3% of total market share (in terms of gross written premiums)
of the total Colombian insurance industry as of June 2011, the company had a
7.2% market share in its core lines of business and ranked first in the
unemployment and theft insurance segments.
Standard & Poor's considers Cardif Colombia's enterprise risk management to be
adequate, and we do not expect the company to experience losses in excess of
its risk tolerances for traditional insurance risks.
Our view of the company's financial profile is based on its good
capitalization that should support its rapid growth in the next couple of
years, conservative investments that enhance its liquidity, and implicit
support from the parent. We consider operating performance to be marginal
mainly because it was due to large expenditures associated to the
startup-phase. We expect Cardif Colombia's underwriting results to be positive
by 2013 and to reach a combined ratio of 80%-85% in the long term, making its
net profit dependent on underwriting performance, rather than on investments'
profits. We incorporate continuing support from the parent in our assessment
of Cardif Colombia's good financial flexibility.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Cardif Colombia incorporates its future performance and
our expectation that it will continue to receive support from its parent. We
expect Cardif Colombia to remain a strategically important subsidiary of BNP
Paribas Cardif due to the group's strategy to expand operations in Latin
America. We expect Cardif Colombia's net income of EUR1 million - EUR2 million
for
2012 and EUR6 million - EUR7 million for 2013. We believe that as the company
continues to grow, it will improve its operating performance through the
amortization of high acquisition and operating costs among a larger premium
base, reaching in the long term its target return on equity of 15%-20% and
combined ratio of 80%-85%. Standard & Poor's expects Cardif Colombia to
continue depending on capital contributions from its parent to meet regulatory
requirements of backing insurance liabilities with invested assets, and we
expect this metric to be in line with the 'BBB' rating. We expect the parent
to inject about EUR9 million of capital in 2012.
We don't expect an upgrade during the next two years because we don't think
that the company will be able to build critical mass much faster than expected
and significantly improve its competitive position. A downgrade is possible if
Cardif Colombia's competitive position deteriorates, the company does not meet
our operating performance expectations, or if the parent were to discontinue
its support, leading to lower-than-required capitalization levels.
Ratings List
New Rating
Cardif Colombia Seguros Generales S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
