BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Maryland Institute College of Art
Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Maryland Institute College of Art, MD.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump pressed Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to complete their overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system as lawmakers said they were making progress on a contentious effort that threatens to overwhelm their legislative agenda.