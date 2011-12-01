OVERVIEW -- We assigned our 'BBB' rating to Vornado Realty L.P.'s $400 million 5.0% senior notes due 2022. -- The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general business purposes, which may include repayment or repurchase of indebtedness and acquisitions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to Vornado Realty L.P.'s $400 million 5.0% senior notes due 2022. Vornado Realty L.P. is an operating subsidiary of Vornado Realty Trust (collectively Vornado). The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general business purposes, which may include repayment or repurchase of indebtedness and acquisitions. Vornado had unrestricted cash and equivalents of $585 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, and, as of Nov. 8, 2011, it had about $2.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facilities. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Vornado had consolidated debt maturities totaling $624 million for the remainder of the year and $1.6 billion of debt maturing in 2012. Standard & Poor's ratings on Vornado reflect the company's satisfactory business risk profile as one of the largest equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), with strong positions in the New York City and Washington, D.C., metro office markets. The ratings also reflect the company's intermediate financial risk profile, with strengthened coverage metrics and moderate financial leverage, albeit with a high degree of structural complexity, given Vornado's varied revenue sources and funding channels. Our stable outlook on the company reflects our expectation for continued same-property EBITDA growth, such that fixed-charge coverage will be in the 2.2x-2.5x range over the next two years. We may consider an upgrade if cash flow grows quicker than we anticipate, the company permanently monetizes noncore investments, and Vornado reduces overall leverage such that it can sustain fixed-charge coverage in the 2.5x-3.0x range. Conversely, we could lower our rating if the company fails to maintain fixed-charge coverage above 2.2x due to a substantial increase in dilutive noncore investments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: North American REITs Hold Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty, published Nov. 2, 2011. -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Oct. 12, 2011. -- Summary: Vornado Realty Trust, published Sept. 22, 2011. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011. RATING LIST Vornado Realty Trust/Vornado Realty L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- New Rating Vornado Realty L.P. $400 million 5.0% senior notes due 2022 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Scott Sprinzen, New York (1) 212-438-7812; scott_sprinzen@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lisa Sarajian, New York (1) 212-438-2597; lisa_sarajian@standardandpoors.com