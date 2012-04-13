April 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc. 2009-RR1 Trust, resecuritization pass-through certificates, series 2009-RR1, as follows: --$23.8 million class ML-A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.6 million class ML-A4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19 million class LB-A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.6 million class LB-A4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19.4 million class CD-A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.8 million class CD-A4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. These classes are backed by three underlying bonds in three transactions rated and recently reviewed by Fitch: ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-6, class A-4; LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C6, class A-4; and CD 2007-CD4 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4. Each bond has been affirmed by Fitch. As a resecuritization, the class ML-A4A and ML-A4B certificates receive their cash flows from the underlying class ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-6, class A-4 certificate, which is backed by a pool of 139 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has 33.04% credit enhancement in the underlying transaction. The underlying transaction has a remaining principal balance of approximately $1.95 billion. As a resecuritization, the class LB-A4A and LB-A4B certificates receive their cash-flows from the underlying class LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C6, class A-4 certificate, which is backed by a pool of 169 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has 27.69% credit enhancement in the underlying transaction. The underlying transaction has a remaining principal balance of approximately $2.81 billion. As a resecuritization, the class CD-A4A and CD-A4B certificates receive their cash-flows from the underlying class CD 2007-CD4 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificates, which are backed by a pool of 355 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has 33.32% credit enhancement in the underlying transaction. The underlying transaction has a remaining principal balance of approximately $5.88 billion. The class ML-A4A and ML-A4B certificates have a total principal balance of $33,358,000 which represents approximately 4.6% of the total balance of the underlying class A-4 certificate. Credit enhancement for class ML-A4A is approximately 50% and is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the ML-A4B certificate. Credit enhancement for the ML-A4B certificate is approximately 30% and provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction. The class LB-A4A and LB-A4B certificates have a total principal balance of $26,570,000 which represents approximately 2.9% of the total balance of the underlying class A-4 certificate. Credit enhancement for class LB-A4A is approximately 50% and is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the LB-A4B certificate. Credit enhancement for the LB-A4B certificate is approximately 30% and provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction. The class CD-A4A and CD-A4B certificates have a total principal balance of $27,108,000 which represents approximately 1.6% of the total balance of the underlying class A-4 certificate. Credit enhancement for class CD-A4A is approximately 50% and is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the CD-A4B certificate. Credit enhancement for the CD-A4B certificate is approximately 30% and provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction. Any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Trustee are paid first from an expense reserve in the amount of $100,000 per group ($300,000 total). Once the reserve is depleted, extraordinary expenses will be paid from available interest. Fitch reviewed the underlying collateral and performed loan level stressed analysis, reflecting cash flow and value declines under the criteria described in 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS' dated Dec. 21, 2011. Contact: Primary Analyst Britt Johnson Senior Director +1-312-606-2341 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria