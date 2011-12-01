NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the
following classes of Hampton Roads PPV, LLC military housing taxable
revenue bonds (Hampton Roads Unaccompanied Housing Project), 2007 series A (the
bonds):
--Approximately $210 million class I at 'A-';
--Approximately $58 million class II at 'BB+';
--Approximately $9 million class III at 'B+'.
The Outlook for the bonds is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer and are secured by a
first lien on all receipts of the project, the majority of which comes from the
basic allowance for housing, or BAH.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The ratings on the bonds are being affirmed based on the
2011 debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of 1.60 times (x), 1.23x and 1.15x,
respectively based on nine months of annualized data as of Sept. 2011. These
coverage levels are slightly above those projected based in the 2011 budget.
Debt service increases in 2013 to its maximum beginning in 2013 (from $17.7
million in 2010 to $19.2 in 2013).
OCCUPANCY AND EXPENSES DRIVE NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI): Since operating
expenses far exceed initial projections (largely due to high turnover levels
and utilities), managing expenses will continue to be a challenge for the
project operator. Management's inability to maintain current occupancy levels
and/or control project operating expenses could lead to decreased NOI and
decreased debt service coverage. The project has experienced adequate occupancy
levels since construction completion in July 2010 and the current occupancy is
sound at 96% as of Sept. 2011.
BAH RATES DRIVE REVENUE: A material decrease in BAH rates for the Norfolk
market
area could negatively affect debt service coverage. The 2011 Basic Allowance
for
Housing (BAH) rates demonstrated a 0.8% decline from 2010 rates and Fitch
expects that 2012 BAH rates may be flat to less than a 1% increase based on
third party Property and Portfolio Research projections for apartment rent
levels in the Norfolk/Newport News area.
ABSENCE OF CASH FUNDED DEBT SERVICE RESERVE FUND: The bonds have a debt service
reserve fund whereby AMBAC serves as the surety bond provider. Fitch does not
assign any value to the AMBAC surety bond and does not rely on its presence in
the event of project financial deterioration.
The lack of this reserve in cash detracts from bond holder security for all
classes of bonds; however, the Class III bonds are most vulnerable to this
fact.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT: A continuation of active expense management, generally
stable occupancy rates and strong demand would likely create positive rating
momentum.
CREDIT PROFILE
In April 2010, the developer revised pro forma cash flows to reflect
construction delays, reduced occupancy levels, increased operating expenses,
and
reduced interest income. As of Dec. 31, 2010 year end operating data, the
property met the revised budget at 1.39x, 1.07x and 1.00x respectively.
Property management reports that the project continues to experience operating
expenses that are much higher than what was originally underwritten. Management
reports that high turnover levels, utilities and HVAC maintenance repairs are
contributing to these higher expense levels.
When the increased 2013 debt service amounts are applied to the annualized 2011
operating data as of Sept 2011, DSCRs decline from current levels to 1.46x,
1.13x and 1.06x, respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maura McGuigan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0591
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Charles Giordano
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0607
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Kilcommons
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0740
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Revenue-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Property and Portfolio Research.
