April 13 - Overview -- On April 5, 2012, we revised our outlook on Spain-based oil and gas company Repsol-YPF, sponsor of OCP, to negative from positive, while affirming our 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the company. -- We are revising our outlook on OCP to negative from stable, while affirming our 'BBB' rating on the company's senior secured debt. -- OCP's negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on its 'BBB' rating on the $900 million in senior secured bank loan due 2018 of Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP) to negative from stable. At the same time, it affirmed the rating. Rationale The outlook revision on OCP followed our recent revision of our outlook on OCP sponsor Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) to negative from stable. The sponsor's creditworthiness is key to the OCP rating, because the project rating is based on performance guarantees that are several but not joint. Repsol-YPF is one of OCP's key performance guarantors, with 29.6% of its shipping interest. Our decision to revise our outlook on Repsol-YPF reflects our view of the increasingly difficult operating environment in Argentina, where its 57%-owned subsidiary, YPF S.A. (not rated), operates; and uncertainty about Repsol-YPF's ability to improve its consolidated credit ratios, which were weaker in 2011 than we had forecast. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on the creditworthiness of its several, but not joint, performance guarantors: Repsol-YPF, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental Holding Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--), and Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Stable/--; formerly Petrobras Energia S.A.). The creditworthiness of PetroOriental and PASA is backed by letters of credit from financial institutions that we rate at or above 'BBB'. Also, the transaction's contractual structure involving initial shipper transportation agreements (ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP; and its advanced tariff payment structure in the event of force majeure, including expropriation of the pipeline, isolate OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound by "ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in which the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors' economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration. In 2001, the sponsors of OCP's parent, OCP Ltd. (not rated), entered into 15-year ship-or-pay ISTAs with OCP for capacity on the pipeline based on guaranteed capacity volumes (subject to distance and quality adjustments). The obligations of each initial shipper under its ISTA are supported by performance guarantee agreements from the parent companies of the sponsors. Under the ship-or-pay provisions of the ISTAs and the related performance guarantee agreements, the initial shippers absorb the project risks through payments for volumes not transported and tariff adjustments for related cost increases, including increases in interest payments on debt service. The ISTAs also include advance tariff payments. The risk of a lowering of the project's credit rating resulting from mergers, acquisitions, or assignment of shipping interests and guarantees has been mitigated by shipping interests and guarantees being allowed to be transferred only to an entity that Standard & Poor's rates 'BBB+' or higher, pro rata prepayment of the underlying debt, a requirement that the original performance guarantor and guarantee remain in place, and a ratings affirmation by Standard & Poor's stating that the transfer, in and of itself, will not cause Standard & Poor's to lower its rating on the senior secured debt. The current rating depends primarily on the strong contractual structure of OCP's financing. We expect the contracts and performance guarantees that support the current rating to continue to be honored; however, if they are not, we would expect to lower the rating on the debt by multiple notches. Originally, the sponsors needed this project to monetize their oil reserves because the capacity of the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) was constrained. However, currently, only two of the five initial shippers continue to transport oil through OCP's pipeline. The pipeline's utilization rate has not met original estimates; transportation volumes are about 30% of its capacity. Nonetheless, the project's shippers have honored all scheduled payments to OCP under the ISTAs, keeping cash flow to OCP stable. The shippers' creditworthiness provides a cushion that is adequate, in our opinion, to meet their scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs. Moreover, even considering a scenario in which the weakest rated performance guarantor, Anadarko, defaulted on the payment of its shipping interest and defaulted on its guarantee payment of that corresponding shipping interest, the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on time if the other sponsors continued to comply with their shipping interest payments. The project's senior secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made its last principal and interest payment, of $43.5 million, in December 2011. The next debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.3 million. The project already has these funds in reserve. To-date, about 42% of the $900 million bank loan has been repaid and only $521.8 million remains outstanding. Liquidity We believe the project's liquidity to be "adequate," as our criteria define it. The project has a strong debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we expect to average 2.28x throughout the remaining life of the notes. The project's only additional source of liquidity is a debt service reserve fund for the next principal and interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve fund held $45.8 million. The project may distribute dividends as long as the DSCR exceeds 1.20x. Outlook The negative outlook mirrors that on Repsol-YPF. We could downgrade Repsol-YPF by one notch if the Argentine operating environment further worsens significantly, or we don't see a material improvement in the company's credit metrics in 2012. Therefore, we could lower our rating on OCP to 'BBB-' if we downgrade Repsol-YPF. Stabilizing rating factors would include a normalization of the situation at YPF, and a strong improvement in Repsol-YPF's consolidated credit metrics. However, going forward, we will also emphasize our view on Repsol-YPF's own metrics excluding YPF. 