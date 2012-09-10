(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
(Abertis) has announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in
Brazilian toll road-operator OHL Brasil. The acquisition will add about EUR500
million to consolidated EBITDA in 2013.
-- Abertis has also sold minority investments to generate proceeds of
about EUR1.7 billion in the year to date. Consequently, we anticipate a slight
improvement in the group's credit metrics from 2013.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating
on Abertis and removing the rating from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the currently weak
economic environment could weigh on the improvement we forecast in Abertis'
credit metrics and the debt repayment we anticipate, both of which support the
current rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Spain-based infrastructure
operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis). At the same time, we removed
the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on April 30, 2012.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect Abertis' recent sales of minority shares and a
forthcoming acquisition, which we anticipate will slightly improve its credit
metrics from 2013. The rating actions also reflect our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk
profile as "strong" under our criteria.
Abertis' financial risk profile is supported by the asset disposals that it
made in 2012, which include the sale of a 23% stake in France-based satellite
operator Eutelsat Communications S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and of a 15% stake in
Portuguese toll-road operator Brisa (not rated). These transactions generated
sizable proceeds--estimated to be about EUR1.7 billion or, net of acquisitions
made in the year to date, about EUR1.1 billion--part of which we expect Abertis
will use to repay debt due within the next 18 months.
Our assessment of Abertis' financial risk profile also incorporates the
company's acquisition of a controlling stake in OHL Brasil, the Brazilian
subsidiary of Spain-headquartered construction and civil engineering company
Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL; not rated). This acquisition, made in partnership
with infrastructure management company Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
(Brookfield; BBB+/Stable/--), will be mainly financed by shares in Abertis.
Abertis and Brookfield have agreed to acquire 51% and 49%, respectively, of
Participes de Brasil (not rated), as part of their acquisition of a 60% stake
in OHL Brasil. OHL Brasil operates 3,200 kilometers of toll roads in Brazil.
We anticipate that, as a result of the acquisition, Abertis' reported net debt
at year-end 2012 will increase by about EUR1.3 billion. However, we forecast
that, in 2013, the acquisition will add about EUR500 million to consolidated
EBITDA. We therefore anticipate that the impact on the group's consolidated
credit metrics will, all else being equal, be slightly positive from 2013.
Our base-case scenario does not incorporate any other acquisitions. We
understand that Abertis is still considering the acquisition of OHL's toll
roads in Chile, and it has not yet reached a binding agreement.
Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to debt will improve to about 13.5% in 2013, compared with 11.6% in
2011. We assume that the acquisition of OHL Brasil will close at the end of
October and that accordingly, in 2012, consolidated earnings will include only
two months of Abertis' earnings while its full debt is included in the
company's financials at year-end 2012. As a result, in 2012, we anticipate
that the OHL acquisition will constrain Abertis' financial metrics, with FFO
to debt of about 11.5%. However, we estimate that FFO to debt will be 12.6% on
a pro forma basis.
Our assessment of Abertis' financial risk profile also takes into account a
gradual repayment of debt as the remaining life of Abertis' concessions
reduces. In our view, Abertis will need to amortize the majority of its
recourse debt within the next 10 years. This is because Abertis' two most
cash-generative concessions, which contribute the vast majority of the
dividends that service Abertis' recourse debt, will mature within that period.
The rating incorporates, notably, the repayment of at least EUR300
million-EUR350
million of recourse debt per year in the near term, as this debt is largely
supported by concessions that have a remaining life of less than 10 years. We
expect that the nonrecourse debt will also be gradually amortized as
concessions financed on a nonrecourse basis approach their term.
Liquidity
We assess Abertis' liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. We
estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will
cover uses of liquidity by about 2x, and that coverage will remain in excess
of 1x the following year.
We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of more than
EUR4.8 billion. These include:
-- Unrestricted cash and short-term liquid investments of EUR0.9 billion as
of June 30, 2012;
-- Proceeds from asset disposals of EUR0.3 billion, thanks to the disposal
of Abertis' stake in Brisa. We also anticipate that Abertis will sell some of
its treasury shares to Brookfield, although the exact amount is not determined
at this stage, and therefore we do not include this sale in our liquidity
calculations;
-- FFO of about EUR1.6 billion; and
-- About EUR2.1 billion available under bank lines that expire after June
30, 2013. Abertis also has EUR290 million available under bank lines that mature
in the coming year. Given their short duration, we do not include these
facilities in our liquidity calculations.
We anticipate that Abertis' liquidity needs will be about EUR2.4 billion over
the period, comprising:
-- Debt repayment of about EUR0.6 billion;
-- Capital spending, acquisitions, and dividend payments of about EUR1.4
billion; and
-- About EUR350 million of credit puts that could be triggered by a
downgrade of Abertis by up to three notches.
We do not anticipate that Abertis will make any further contribution to the
Radiales ring road project in Madrid.
Abertis has partially refinanced one of its 2013 debt maturities through a
EUR561 million bank loan, which partially extends a EUR900 million syndicated
loan
to July 2015, from July 2013 previously. After this refinancing, debt
maturities in 2013 will be about EUR1 billion, of which about one-third are at
Abertis' subsidiaries.
Abertis expects to maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants,
which are mainly on debt at its French subsidiary Sanef (BBB/Negative/A-2).
Following the repayment of loans maturing in 2013, the financing of Sanef's
parent company, Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport (not rated), no longer
includes any financial covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the weak economic environment in
Europe could limit the improvement we forecast in Abertis' credit metrics and
the repayment we anticipate of its recourse debt, both of which support our
'BBB' rating on Abertis. Our forecast ratios are at the low end of what we
consider as commensurate with the current rating, providing limited headroom
for underperformance. In our view, traffic volumes on Abertis' toll roads
could potentially be affected by increases in fuel prices and the recent
decision by the Spanish government to increase taxes.
We could lower the rating if FFO to debt is less than 12%, or if the gradual
repayment of the group's debt is slower than we anticipate. This could occur,
for example, if the weak economic environment constrains Abertis' cash flows.
The adoption of a more aggressive financial policy could also put pressure on
the rating, as could deterioration in the group's operating environment and/or
an increase in country risk, for example due to deterioration in the
macroeconomic and sovereign environment.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if FFO to debt improves to
more than 12%, and if the group reduces recourse debt as we anticipate. An
outlook revision to stable would be consistent, in our view, with a more
stable macroeconomic and sovereign environment, unless Abertis creates
significant headroom in terms of credit metrics and debt repayment.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)