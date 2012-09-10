(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis), the controlling shareholder of French toll road network operator Sanef, and removed the rating from CreditWatch negative. -- We equalize our long-term corporate credit rating on Sanef with that on Abertis to reflect the strategic importance of Sanef for Abertis. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Sanef and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook on Sanef reflects that on Abertis. We could lower our rating on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on Abertis. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and 'BBB' issue rating on French toll road network operator Sanef. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 30, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation and removal of the ratings from CreditWatch follows similar actions on Sanef's controlling shareholder, Spain-based infrastructure company Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., (Abertis). See "Abertis 'BBB' Rating Affirmed, Off Watch On OHL Brasil Acquisition And Sales Of Minority Shares; Outlook Negative," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. We equalize our long-term corporate credit rating on Sanef with that on Abertis. The equalization reflects our view that Abertis would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sanef in the event of financial distress. This support stems from Sanef's strategic importance for Abertis and Sanef's large contribution, through intermediate holding company Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S. (HIT; not rated), to Abertis' consolidated revenues and cash flows. In 2011, Sanef's EBITDA represented about 40% of Abertis' EBITDA on a fully consolidated basis, and about 25% on a proportionate basis. We anticipate that, from 2013, Sanef's contribution to Abertis will decline, but that it will still represent about 37% of Abertis' EBITDA on a fully consolidated basis, and about 27% on a proportionate basis. The proportionate figures adjust for minority shareholdings in HIT and in Brazilian toll road operator OHL Brasil (not rated). Disregarding our expectation of support from Abertis, we assess Sanef's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects our view of Sanef's "excellent" business risk profile, tempered by its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our assessment of Sanef's financial risk profile incorporates the leverage of its parent company, HIT. This is because HIT relies on Sanef, as its sole asset, to service its debt. Sanef operates the third-largest interconnected toll road network in France. Although the company is exposed to variations in traffic volumes, it benefits from a strong competitive position; favorable concession agreements, including yearly inflation-linked tariff increases; high profitability; and positive free cash flows. We consider the risk of acquisitions and diversification to be low. These strengths are partly offset by Sanef's high indebtedness, and its relatively rigid dividend policy. Liquidity We assess the liquidity position of Sanef and its parent company HIT as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.3x. We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of about EUR1 billion. These include: -- Funds from operations of about EUR575 million; and -- About EUR460 million available under bank lines that expire after June 30, 2013. In addition, we understand that commitments have been received for the renewal of a EUR50 million facility that expired in July, of which EUR10 million was available on June 30, 2012. In addition, on June 30, 2012, HIT on-lent about EUR225 million of its cash to Abertis, which we do not include in our liquidity calculations. We anticipate that liquidity needs will be about EUR770 million over the same period, comprising: -- Debt repayments of about EUR330 million; -- Capital spending and dividend payments of about EUR450 million. Sanef expects to maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants. Following repayment of loans maturing in 2013, HIT's financing arrangements no longer include any financial covenants. Outlook The negative outlook on Sanef reflects that on Abertis. We could lower our rating on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on Abertis. In our view, the weak economic environment in Europe could undermine an improvement in Abertis' credit metrics and a repayment of its recourse debt, both of which support our 'BBB' rating on Abertis and therefore our ratings on Sanef. We anticipate that our ratings on Sanef will evolve in line with the long-term rating on Abertis. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate and Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Abertis 'BBB' Rating Affirmed, Off Watch On OHL Brasil Acquisition And Sales Of Minority Shares; Outlook Negative, Sept. 10, 2012 -- Economic Research: The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession, July 30, 2012 -- Sanef, June 26, 2012 -- Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., June 21, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Sanef Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)