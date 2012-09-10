(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on
Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis),
the controlling shareholder of French toll road network operator Sanef,
and removed the rating from CreditWatch negative.
-- We equalize our long-term corporate credit rating on Sanef with that
on Abertis to reflect the strategic importance of Sanef for Abertis.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on Sanef and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook on Sanef reflects that on Abertis. We could lower
our rating on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on
Abertis.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and 'BBB' issue rating on French
toll road network operator Sanef. At the same time, we removed the ratings
from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April
30, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The affirmation and removal of the ratings from CreditWatch follows similar
actions on Sanef's controlling shareholder, Spain-based infrastructure company
Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., (Abertis). See "Abertis 'BBB' Rating Affirmed,
Off Watch On OHL Brasil Acquisition And Sales Of Minority Shares; Outlook
Negative," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
We equalize our long-term corporate credit rating on Sanef with that on
Abertis. The equalization reflects our view that Abertis would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to Sanef in the event of financial
distress. This support stems from Sanef's strategic importance for Abertis and
Sanef's large contribution, through intermediate holding company Holding
d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S. (HIT; not rated), to Abertis'
consolidated revenues and cash flows.
In 2011, Sanef's EBITDA represented about 40% of Abertis' EBITDA on a fully
consolidated basis, and about 25% on a proportionate basis. We anticipate
that, from 2013, Sanef's contribution to Abertis will decline, but that it
will still represent about 37% of Abertis' EBITDA on a fully consolidated
basis, and about 27% on a proportionate basis. The proportionate figures
adjust for minority shareholdings in HIT and in Brazilian toll road operator
OHL Brasil (not rated).
Disregarding our expectation of support from Abertis, we assess Sanef's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects our view of
Sanef's "excellent" business risk profile, tempered by its "aggressive"
financial risk profile. Our assessment of Sanef's financial risk profile
incorporates the leverage of its parent company, HIT. This is because HIT
relies on Sanef, as its sole asset, to service its debt.
Sanef operates the third-largest interconnected toll road network in France.
Although the company is exposed to variations in traffic volumes, it benefits
from a strong competitive position; favorable concession agreements, including
yearly inflation-linked tariff increases; high profitability; and positive
free cash flows. We consider the risk of acquisitions and diversification to
be low. These strengths are partly offset by Sanef's high indebtedness, and
its relatively rigid dividend policy.
Liquidity
We assess the liquidity position of Sanef and its parent company HIT as
"adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the
12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.3x.
We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of about EUR1
billion. These include:
-- Funds from operations of about EUR575 million; and
-- About EUR460 million available under bank lines that expire after June
30, 2013. In addition, we understand that commitments have been received for
the renewal of a EUR50 million facility that expired in July, of which EUR10
million was available on June 30, 2012.
In addition, on June 30, 2012, HIT on-lent about EUR225 million of its cash to
Abertis, which we do not include in our liquidity calculations.
We anticipate that liquidity needs will be about EUR770 million over the same
period, comprising:
-- Debt repayments of about EUR330 million;
-- Capital spending and dividend payments of about EUR450 million.
Sanef expects to maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants.
Following repayment of loans maturing in 2013, HIT's financing arrangements no
longer include any financial covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Sanef reflects that on Abertis. We could lower our
rating on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on Abertis.
In our view, the weak economic environment in Europe could undermine an
improvement in Abertis' credit metrics and a repayment of its recourse debt,
both of which support our 'BBB' rating on Abertis and therefore our ratings on
Sanef.
We anticipate that our ratings on Sanef will evolve in line with the long-term
rating on Abertis.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Sanef
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)