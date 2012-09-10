(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC RusHydro's (RusHydro) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and National Long-term Rating at 'AA(rus)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The agency has also affirmed RusHydro and RusHydro Finance Limited's foreign currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BB+'. RusHydro's ratings continue to be driven by support from its parent, the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable), in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. Fitch assesses RusHydro's credit strength as two notches below the sovereign's due to the company's strategic importance, mandatory state ownership, direct equity injections and significant infrastructure investments from the state. In May 2012, the Russian president delayed the earlier announced partial privatisation of RusHydro in 2012 by including the company in the list of strategic enterprises. The agency believes that this decision is only a temporary phase-out of RusHydro's privatisation, as the state still plans to auction stakes in a number of state-owned companies over 2012-2013. The government also aims to increase the value of privatised companies to maximise sale proceeds. Therefore, Fitch's view remains that the state may fully privatise RusHydro by 2016. The agency will review its rating approach to RusHydro once the timetable for its privatisation becomes more certain. Fitch views the 2011 consolidation from the state of a 69% stake in OJSC RAO Energy System of the East (RAO UES East), which is financially much weaker than RusHydro, as an example of state involvement that has negative implications for RusHydro's creditworthiness. In 2011, RusHydro reported gross EBITDA leverage of 1.7x, up from 1.2x in 2010, and FFO interest coverage of 9.9x, down from 10.2x in 2010, partially due to the consolidation. The agency anticipates further weakening of RusHydro's credit metrics, primarily due to large capex. Fitch views RusHydro's standalone profile as commensurate with the mid 'BB' rating category. With installed electric capacity of 35GW and heat capacity of 16.2 thousand GCal/h, RusHydro is one of the largest hydropower generation companies in the world and one of the largest Russian power utilities. RusHydro's consolidated operating and financial profile worsened following the consolidation of RAO UES East in 2011 due to the latter's poor asset quality, fully regulated, but insufficient, 'cost plus' tariffs, weak operating cash flows, high leverage and short-term debt maturities. In 2011, RAO UES East reported an EBITDA margin of 10% (including subsidies), negative free cash flows of RUB8.7bn and gross unadjusted debt of RUB52bn. Following RAO UES East's acquisition, most of RusHydro's generation revenue comes from regulated power and heat sales and income from power and heat distribution, exposing the company to non-market regulation risks. Fitch expects that RAO UES East's financial performance will remain a drag on RusHydro's profitability and cash flows for at least the medium term. Over 2009-2012, RusHydro received RUB26.1bn in equity injections from the state, mainly for the restoration of Sayano-Shushenskaya hydro power plant (HPP), while RAO UES East received RUB33bn in subsidies for sub-economic tariffs over this period. Over the past few years, RusHydro has had good access to funding from state-owned banks such as Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable) and Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable). Fitch expects cash equity injections from the state to cease and funding from state-owned banks or corporations to become the principal method of financing RusHydro's projects, in addition to its operating cash flows. Together with clear privatisation plans, this would contribute to Fitch's reassessment of the government's support of the company. Under its conservative ratings case, Fitch expects RusHydro's net EBITDA leverage to deteriorate further to about 3x in 2012-2014, and FFO interest coverage to about 4x by 2014, mainly due to its partially debt-funded RUB290bn capex over 2012-2014 to modernise RusHydro's generating assets and to increase its installed capacity by 4.9GW including RAO UES East. Fitch views RusHydro's liquidity as sufficient and debt repayments as manageable. At 31 March 2012, RusHydro had unadjusted consolidated debt of RUB141bn, up from RUB124bn at end-2011. Short-term debt of RUB25.7bn compared well with RUB50.4bn cash. Fitch expects that RusHydro will generate around RUB42bn cash flows from operations (CFO) in 2012 before RUB96.4bn in capex, dividends and other outflows; and consequently probably need new external funding. At end-2011, RusHydro needs to repay or refinance RUB55bn in 2013. At end Q112 its borrowings mainly consisted of the RUB60bn Sberbank loans maturing in 2012-2017, RUB20bn Eurobonds due in 2015, RUB15bn domestic bonds with a put option in 2016 and other bank loans. RusHydro has large uncommitted credit facilities with a number of principal Russian banks for RUB216bn and a registered but unissued RUB40bn domestic bond. Fitch maintains a stable outlook for Russian power and heat utilities, which is mainly driven by the agency's expectation of moderate electricity volume growth over the medium term, largely on a par with Russian GDP, and flat heat volumes, and power and heat price growth below the 15% indexation of the domestic natural gas price. The sector is characterised by a high level of administrative involvement including various price control mechanisms on electricity and capacity markets, fully regulated prices for heat energy and distribution and large obligations of utilities companies to commission new capacity. Fitch expects that Russian power companies will demonstrate better results in H212 following the 15% gas price indexation on 1 July (and hence higher unregulated power prices in H212) and regulated power and heat tariff indexation on both 1 July and 1 September 2012. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - A positive change in the Russian Federation's ratings could be replicated for RusHydro's ratings, unless Fitch deems RusHydro's links with the state to have weakened at the same time. - Significant deleveraging (compared to Fitch's expectations), and improvement of operational performance (including in tariff policy) on a sustained basis would be positive for the company's standalone credit profile and possibly the ratings. Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A negative change in the Russian Federation's ratings could affect RusHydro's ratings, unless Fitch deems RusHydro's links with the state to have strengthened at the same time. - A weakening relationship between RusHydro and the Russian Federation, i.e., significant reduction of the state's share and/or lack of tangible support that may contribute to RusHydro's leverage exceeding 3x on a sustained basis would be negative for the rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)