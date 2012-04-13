April 13 () - Fitch Ratings views Wells Fargo & Company's (WFC) 1Q'12 results as good with net income of $4.25 billion, a 3.4% increase from the sequential quarter, and a 13% increase from the prior year period. These results equated to a 1.31% return on assets and 12.14% return on equity. The biggest driver of WFC's earnings came from non-interest income, and specifically its mortgage banking operations. WFC had $129 billion of originations in the quarter, up from $120 billion in 4Q'11. These higher originations helped push mortgage banking revenue up to $2.8 billion in 1Q'12, up 21% from the sequential quarter, and 42% from the year-ago quarter. Fitch also notes that the unclosed mortgage pipeline remains strong at $79 billion at the end of 1Q'12. This positive is partially tempered by the company's continued reserving for mortgage loan repurchase losses, which was $430 million in 1Q'12, up from $404 million in 4Q'12. Fitch expects this reserving to continue to be a modest drag on earnings. Additionally, WFC's net interest margin (NIM) remains strong, and held steady at 3.91% at 1Q'12, up from the 3.89% reported in 4Q'11. This was due continued benefits from deposit pricing and the redeployment of some investment portfolio cash flows in modestly longer-term securities. Non-performing assts (NPAs) ticked up to $26.6 billion in 1Q'12, from $26.0 billion in 4Q'12 inclusive of nonaccrual loans increasing to $22 billion in 1Q'12 up from $21.3 billion in 4Q'11. This increase was due to supervisory guidance on junior lien loans, which led to a $1.7 billion reclassification of junior lien home equity loans that have an associated delinquent first lien mortgage into nonaccrual loans. While this guidance impacts the entire industry, Fitch notes that it does unfavorably impact WFC's overall asset quality ratios. With the company's continued earnings generation, WFC's capital ratios improved at the end of 1Q'12. The Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to 9.95% at 1Q'12, up from 9.46% at 4Q'12. Under current Basel III proposals, WFC estimates its Tier 1 common equity ratio to be 7.81% at 1Q'12. WFC's overall loan portfolio declined during the quarter, though the company was able to hold its core non-liquidating portfolio relatively steady. The loan portfolio should benefit in 2Q'12 from the closing of WFC's purchase of BNP Paribas's North American energy lending business, which is scheduled to close in April 2012, and add approximately $3.9 billion of loans outstanding to WFC's balance sheet. This deal should also help the company's net interest income and NIM in its 2Q'12 earnings. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.