April 13 - OVERVIEW -- IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco Internacional del Peru- Interbank)'s series 2009-A note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that Banco Internacional del Peru - Interbank (Interbank) receives as a result of its international financial operations. -- We raised our rating on the series 2009-A notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. -- The upgrade follows our review of the rating under our recently revised financial future flow criteria. -- The rating reflects our view of Interbank's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank)'s US$121.2 million floating-rate notes series 2009-A due June 15, 2016, to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of Interbank's international financial operations. Today's upgrade follows the review of the rating under Standard & Poor's recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see "Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 14, 2011). The rating reflects our view of: -- Interbank's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized; -- The transaction's supportive structural features; and -- Our view of Peru's sovereign interference risk. The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV). IBK DPR Securitizadora (Interbank)'s transaction performance remains strong with a 48.2x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2011. We will continue to surveil our rating on the transaction and revise it as necessary to reflect any changes in the transaction's underlying credit quality. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Research Update: Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank Long-Term Rating Raised To 'BBB', Outlook Stable, published Dec. 13, 2011. -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 14, 2011. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.