April 13 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our rating to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on class A-SB from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-LDP3, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- At the same time, we lowered our ratings on three other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction. -- The upgrade reflects increased credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 10 of the transaction's 12 specially serviced assets, and a reduction in the liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. -- We lowered our rating on the class H certificates to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on class A-SB from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-LDP3, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our ratings on three other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrade reflects increased credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%) of the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer. We also considered the monthly interest shortfalls that are affecting the trust. We lowered our rating on the class H certificates to 'D (sf)' because we expect the interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and X-2 interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.53x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 115.0%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.92x and an LTV ratio of 150.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 85.8% and 32.7%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%) of the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer, and two ($13.6 million, 1.0%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced interest shortfalls totaling $134,260. These shortfalls were primarily related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($68,974), interest not advanced on assets the master servicer has deemed nonrecoverable ($49,682), and special servicing and workout fees ($14,793). The interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class H. Class H experienced cumulative interest shortfalls for 11 months, and we expect these interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Consequently, we downgraded this class to 'D (sf)'. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, 11 assets ($53.3 million, 3.8%) in the pool were with the special servicer, CWCapital Asset Management LLC (CWCapital). Our discussions with the master servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), indicated that an additional loan ($479,521, 0.03%) was also specially serviced. Berkadia is working with the trustee to correct the reporting error. The reported payment status for the 12 specially serviced assets was as follows: six are real estate-owned (REO) ($36.4 million, 2.6%), four are in foreclosure ($12.4 million, 0.9%), one is 90-plus days delinquent ($479,521, 0.03%), and one is in its grace period ($4.5 million, 0.3%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $16.6 million are in effect against eight of the 12 specially serviced assets. Details of the two largest specially serviced assets are as follows: The Alexander Dawson Building ($11.2 million, 0.8%) is the largest specially serviced asset. The total reported exposure was $12.7 million. The collateral is a 131,707-sq.-ft. office building in Las Vegas. The asset was transferred to the special servicer on Aug. 21, 2009, due to imminent payment default. Recent financial information was not available for the asset. The trust completed the foreclosure on Aug. 11, 2010, and the REO asset was sold on March 14, 2012. An ARA of $8.7 million is in effect against this asset. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of the asset. Farmer Jack - Livonia, MI $11.1 million, 0.8%) is the second-largest specially serviced asset. The total reported exposure was $11.1 million. The collateral is a vacant 109,800-sq.-ft. retail center in Livonia, Mich. The asset was transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 29, 2010, due to imminent default, and is currently REO. Recent financial information was not available for the asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the asset. The 10 remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances that represent less than 0.4% of the total trust balance. ARAs totaling $7.9 million are in effect against seven of these assets. We estimated losses for eight of the 10 remaining assets, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 35.7%. In addition to the specially serviced assets, we determined the Laurelton Medical Center loan ($2.9 million, 0.2%) to be credit-impaired. This loan is secured by a 14,000-sq.-ft. office building in Jamaica, N.Y. The reported payment status is current. The borrower has not provided a financial statement since 2009. The master servicer indicated that the borrower submitted a hardship letter in December 2011 and is requesting a modification. Consequently, we view this loan to be at an increased risk of default and loss. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had an aggregate trust balance of $1.39 billion, down from $2.02 billion at issuance. The pool comprises 192 loans and six REO assets, down from 232 loans at issuance. Berkadia provided financial information for 95.4% of the nondefeased loans in the pool (by balance), most of which reflected full-year 2010, interim-2011, or full-year 2011 data. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.58x for the assets in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.53x and 115.0%, respectively. Our adjusted figures exclude 10 ($48.8 million, 3.5%) of the 12 assets ($53.7 million, 3.9%) that are with the special servicer and two ($13.6 million, 1.0%) defeased loans. To date, the transaction has experienced $58.2 million in principal losses from 16 assets. Fifty-six loans ($326.9 million, 23.6%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist, two of which are top 10 loans and are discussed below. Forty-eight loans ($249.6 million, 18.0%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 37 of which ($151.5 million, 10.9%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $495.2 million (35.7%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.83x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.70x and 97.9%, respectively, for the top 10 loans. Two of the top 10 loans ($95.4 million, 6.9%) are on the master servicer's watchlist and are discussed below. The Sikes Senter loan ($58.1 million, 4.2%), the third-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC and an upcoming loan maturity. According to the master servicer's comments, the low DSC is a result of reduced revenue driven by decreased rental rates and percentage rent. According to the master servicer, the borrower is working on refinancing the loan. The loan is secured by a 668,086-sq.-ft. anchored retail center in Wichita Falls, Texas. The reported DSC as of year-end 2010, was 1.07x, with an occupancy of 95.1% as of June 30, 2011. The LXP-Nissan loan ($37.3 million, 2.7%), the eighth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a decrease in reported DSC. Occupancy at the property declined 16% in the third quarter of 2010 when Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., the sole tenant, downsized 43,396 sq. ft. to 225,049 sq. ft and reduced its rental rate $4.60 per sq. ft. to $13.50 per sq. ft. The loan is secured by a 268,445-sq.-ft. office building in Irving, Texas. The reported DSC was 1.03x as of year-to-date June 30, 2011, with an occupancy of 83.8% as of June 30, 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the pool collateral according to its criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATING RAISED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-SB AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 24.96 RATINGS LOWERED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) F CCC+ (sf) B (sf) 4.01 G CCC- (sf) B- (sf) 2.55 H D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 0.73 RATINGS AFFIRMED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP3 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-3 AAA (sf) 24.96 A-4A AAA (sf) 34.34 A-4B A+ (sf) 24.96 A-1A A+ (sf) 24.96 A-J BBB (sf) 14.03 B BBB- (sf) 11.30 C BB+ (sf) 10.02 D BB- (sf) 7.29 E B+ (sf) 6.01 X-1 AAA (sf) N/A X-2 AAA (sf) N/A N/A-Not applicable.